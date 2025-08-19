Archax Secures Stellar Partnership as Real-World Assets Surge 85%

2025/08/19 06:00
Stellar
  • Stellar Development Foundation has made a direct investment in UK-based Archax.
  • The partnership focuses on tokenizing real-world assets and expanding blockchain adoption.
  • RWA tokenization has surged 85% year-on-year, reaching $24 billion by mid-2025.

The UK-authorized digital asset exchange, broker, and custodian, Archax, has sealed an enormous collaboration with the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Under the terms of the agreement, SDF has invested directly in the Archax Group, supporting Archax’s ambitions of connecting traditional finance and blockchain technology. Stellar, renowned for its pace of cross-border settlements, will play a leading role in the tokenization process of Archax.

The firm previously integrated the Stellar network into its tokenization engine and has now launched an Aberdeen Money Market Fund on the blockchain. The action increases Archax’s abilities in launching tokenized financial instruments and benefits from Stellar’s infrastructure through speed and economies of cost. Through this alignment, Archax aims at facilitating an institutional-scale and safe route through which institutions can embark on tokenized assets.

image 551Source: Stellar

Tokenised Real-World Assets Surge to $24 Billion

The tokenized real-world assets market has been growing very fast. Statistics indicate that the market grew from $15.2 billion in December 2024 to more than $24 billion in June 2025, recording an 85% year-on-year growth. This is an illustration of high interest among conventional financial institutions that are now onboarding assets on-chain in pursuit of efficiency and clarity.

Archax is at the forefront of this trend through its regulated model and growing institutional relationships. Its CEO, Graham Rodford, said more than 86% of institutions hold or will hold digital assets by the end of 2025. For Archax, the partnership provides it with a serious blockchain counterparty to help in its long-term plan of putting financial instruments onto distributed ledgers.

Also Read: Stellar Faces Critical Support: Will Price Slide Toward $0.378?

Stellar Enables Tokenised Funds on Archax Platform

The collaboration also bodes well for new practical use cases. Archax recently collaborated with Lloyds Bank and Aberdeen Asset Management on tokenized money market funds as collateral in its Nest collateral transfer network for FX trades. With Stellar’s blockchain, tokenized instruments can now be used with greater efficiency across international markets.

Raja Chakravorti, SDF’s Chief Business Officer, emphasized the network’s purpose-built tokenization and settlement architecture. Its high-speed, low-cost transaction model addresses Archax’s need to scale tokenized funds while giving access to numerous institutions. Archax now tokenizes over 100 funds from leading asset managers, and they are all live on the network.

Also Read: Stellar (XLM) Price Holds $0.41: Institutional Adoption Surges, Eyes $0.77 Breakout

Hong Kong establishes digital asset anti-money laundering professional committee, with participation from SlowMist, Yuanbi, etc.

