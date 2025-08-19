A Look at the Debates & Price Dip

2025/08/19 14:01
  • Shiba Inu faces renewed debate on decentralization versus centralized leadership control
  • SHIB price tests $0.00001250 support as bearish trend and selling pressure intensify
  • Token burn activity slows by 44%, raising concerns over long-term scarcity momentum

Debate on the project’s long-term direction has been brewing within the Shiba Inu community, as the price of SHIB is testing key support. Many in the community are arguing that the true spirit of the project has always been decentralization, pushing back against any form of centralized control. 

They’re pointing to the vision of Ryoshi, the anonymous founder, who never appointed official leaders and instead left the project in the hands of its community.

Related: Shiba Inu Shifts Strategy: From Token Burns to Real-World Utility

This decentralized vision continues to fuel both the optimism and the challenges surrounding the token today. At the same time, SHIB’s price is under pressure, testing key support levels as selling activity intensifies.

SHIB Price Action

At the time of writing, SHIB trades near $0.00001256, down 1% in the last 24 hours. Market cap stands at $7.40 billion, while daily volume surged 101% to $212 million, showing heightened trading interest. 

Despite the spike in volume, the trend remains bearish. SHIB has consistently posted lower highs and lower lows throughout the day.

Support is being tested around $0.00001250. A decisive break below this level could drag the price toward $0.00001220 and even $0.00001200, a strong psychological floor. 

On the upside, resistance appears between $0.00001300 and $0.00001320. Only a break above $0.00001340 could signal early signs of recovery.

Indicators point to a mixed outlook. The MACD hovers around zero, highlighting weak momentum. RSI remains neutral at 49.5, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold conditions.

SHIB burn rate slows down

Shiba Inu continues to operate with a massive circulating supply of over 584 trillion tokens. Since launch, more than 410 trillion tokens have been permanently removed through burns. 

While this supports long-term scarcity, recent burn activity has slowed. In the past 24 hours, just over 20 million SHIB were burned, marking a sharp 44% decline from earlier levels.

Related: SHIB Price Analysis: “Falling Wedge” Breakout Puts the 146% Rally in Focus

This slowdown in burn rate raises concerns, as token destruction has often been a key driver of investor enthusiasm. Meanwhile, over 4.6 trillion SHIB are currently staked as xSHIB, locking them out of circulation and adding another layer of scarcity.

