SEC Pushes Back Decision on Seven Crypto ETFs to October 2025

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 13:58
Threshold
T$0,01612-0,55%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00223594-1,53%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004997-1,80%
Movement
MOVE$0,13-0,45%
XRP
XRP$2,998+0,92%

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again deferred its decisions on various crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), pushing approval timelines for seven proposed funds to October 2025. 

The affected ETFs include the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, several XRP (XRP) ETFs, a Litecoin (LTC) ETF, and a staking Ethereum (ETH) ETF.

What Does the SEC’s Continued Delay Mean for the Future of Crypto ETFs?

According to filings released on August 18, 2025, the SEC extended the review period for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF until October 8, 2025. The agency cited the need for additional time to evaluate the proposed rule change.

Similarly, on Monday, the SEC delayed decisions on the CoinShares XRP ETF, the 21Shares Core XRP ETF,  the Canary XRP Trust, and the Grayscale XRP Trust. Furthermore, the regulator made a similar move for the CoinShares Litecoin ETF and 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF with staking provision. 

The new deadline for these crypto ETFs is as follows:

  • Grayscale XRP Trust: October 18, 2025
  • 21Shares Core XRP ETF: October 19, 2025
  • CoinShares XRP ETF: October 23, 2025
  • Canary XRP Trust: October 23, 2025
  • CoinShares Litecoin ETF: October 23, 2025
  • 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (with staking): October 23, 2025

The SEC’s decision came shortly after it delayed taking any action for four Solana ETFs until October, as reported by BeInCrypto. This follows a pattern of prolonged reviews, and as such, the latest move by the regulator isn’t entirely unexpected. 

Meanwhile, the development has also impacted ETF approval odds on Polymarket, a prediction platform. Traders have now assigned a 79% chance of a Litecoin ETF getting approved by the end of this year.

The probability dropped from 82% yesterday. Similarly, the probability of an XRP ETF getting a SEC greenlight has dropped slightly to 77% after being 77.6% yesterday.

Thus, as the October deadlines approach, the crypto industry is closely watching for any signs of a more definitive verdict. The prolonged delay has left many investors and project sponsors in a state of uncertainty, as the approval of these ETFs could potentially open the door for broader institutional adoption of these crypto assets. 

The post SEC Pushes Back Decision on Seven Crypto ETFs to October 2025 appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/sec-delays-crypto-etfs-october/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0,021--%
Xai
XAI$0,04736-2,55%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0,00083+2,46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1154-4,47%
New XAI gork
GORK$0,009213-7,38%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000078-1,26%
FUND
FUND$0,0246--%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
PA Daily | Global stock markets plummeted; BTC fell below $75,000, ETH fell below $1,500

PA Daily | Global stock markets plummeted; BTC fell below $75,000, ETH fell below $1,500

Major European stock indices fell sharply, with French bank stocks suspended at the opening; S&amp;P 500 futures fell 20% from their February all-time highs, with U.S. technology stocks falling across the board in pre-market trading; Japanese and South Korean stock markets suffered heavy losses.
U
U$0,021--%
Bitcoin
BTC$114 810,15-0,47%
Major
MAJOR$0,15692-1,74%
Ethereum
ETH$4 224,49-1,35%
Amp
AMP$0,003619+2,81%
Share
PANews2025/04/07 17:30
Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap BTC files 8-K with U.S. SEC to go public via merger

Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap BTC files 8-K with U.S. SEC to go public via merger

Anthony Pompliano’s Bitcoin-focused firm, ProCap BTC, has filed an 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public through a merger with Columbus Circle Capital Corp I, a blank-check company. A June 25 announcement, shared by Pompliano on…
Sidekick
K$7,215-0,97%
U
U$0,021--%
Bitcoin
BTC$114 810,15-0,47%
NodeGO Token
GO$0,0005--%
Octavia
VIA$0,0147-4,54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 14:16

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Global stock markets plummeted; BTC fell below $75,000, ETH fell below $1,500

Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap BTC files 8-K with U.S. SEC to go public via merger

Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists

Chamath Palihapitiya Launches $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi, AI, and Defense