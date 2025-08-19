Tesla officially started taking orders in China on August 18 for its upgraded Model Y L

Tesla started taking orders from its Chinese customers on August 18 for its long-hyped, stretched Model Y L. The redesigned electric SUV is larger and more spacious with a longer range, and deliveries are expected to start rolling out of the Giga Shanghai facility in September.

Tesla teased the Model Y L in a video posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The company told its Chinese Tesla fans to stay tuned, claiming that the six-seater electric SUV was coming soon to the local market. Compared to the standard Model Y variant, the Model Y L features a wheelbase extended by nearly 8 inches. Tesla claims the added length creates more space for adult passengers in the second and third rows.

Cryptopolitan reported in July that Tesla decided to update the Model Y for the Chinese market because of dwindling sales. Declining shipments from its Shanghai facility also meant the company lagged in wholesale growth within the local EV industry. The company hopes to appeal to the local customers and divert attention from cheaper domestic EVs with similar or more features.

Merritt joins the online hype to promote the Model Y L in China

Sawyer Merritt, a Tesla investor, influencer, and Model Y owner, joined the Tesla online brigade to hype the official introduction of the updated Model Y L in China.

The Model Y L introduces many firsts for Tesla, including retracting armrests for the second row and air-cooled wireless phone charging systems. The company put small vents under the charging pad to address the overheating issue common with high-speed wireless charging in other Teslas. The new charger supports charging speeds of up to 50W, while the previous system supported 30W speeds.

Tesla has equipped the Model Y L with technology upgrades, including ventilated seats for the driver and front passenger, both with adjustable under-thigh support and headrests. Under the hood, the car comes with an 82kWh battery that delivers nearly 751 km of CLTC range.

It also has a dual-motor All Wheel Drive (AWD) system with 142kW at the front and 198kW in the back. The Model Y L outperforms many competitors, including the Nio Onvo L90 and the Li Auto i8, which max out at 605 km and 720 km, respectively.

Merritt also reminded his over 900K X followers that Tesla was introducing a “turn signal stalk retrofit” for the Model 3 in China. He mentioned that the fix would cost about $350. The Tesla enthusiast pointed out that the product will only be available for the leverless Model 3s produced after February 7, 2025. Those produced before will get the retrofit option later.

Tesla introduces longer-range Model 3 in China

Tesla also introduced its longest-range EV yet in China, the Model 3 variant, which can travel up to 515 miles (~830 km) on a single charge. The new Model 3s will have a base price of $37.49K (~RMB 269.5K), and they will expand the company’s Model 3 China offerings to four versions. The single-motor, rear-wheel-drive EV is also expected to start deliveries in September.

The new Model 3s add to Tesla’s entry-level variant with rear-wheel drive and a CATL lithium iron phosphate battery. The other Model 3 has a dual-motor, an all-wheel drive system, and a longer range. An all-wheel drive performance version completes the Model 3 lineup.

The long-range Model 3s will feature the LG Energy Solution 78.4kWh battery, which allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 5.2 seconds and maintain a top speed of 200km/h. Tesla confirmed on Weibo that all Model 3s in China have received upgrades in 2025 as part of the company’s strategy to revamp its lineup.

The company also hopes to boost sales of its Model 3s by introducing a five-year interest-free financing scheme, discounts on paint jobs, and insurance subsidies, among other perks.

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites