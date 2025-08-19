GBP/USD edges lower to around 1.3500 during early European session.

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 16:29
NEAR
NEAR$2.522-1.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.006+0.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007+0.02%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.271+1.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021908-1.70%

GBP/USD softens to near 1.3500 as traders pare bets on Fed rate cut

The GBP/USD pair trades on a softer note near 1.3500 during the early European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) posts modest gains against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as traders pared bets on a rate cut at the US Federal Reserve (Fed) September 16-17 meeting. The UK July Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will take center stage later on Wednesday.

A report last week showed that the US Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by the most in three years in July amid a surge in the costs of goods and services. This, in turn, prompted traders to reduce expectations of rate reduction, supporting the Greenback.  The Fed is expected to cut interest rates in September and once more this year, according to most economists from the Reuters poll. Read more…

GBP/USD softens ahead of data-heavy week

GBP/USD saw a softer start to the new trading week, easing back around four-tenths of one percent through the opening market sessions. The US Dollar (USD) pared some of last week’s overall losses, trimming near-term gains for the Pound Sterling (GBP) on Monday.

The week starts on a quiet note, with little of note on the data docket. That all changes on Wednesday, with a fresh salvo of key economic data from the United Kingdom (UK) and the start of this year’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Kansas. Read more…

GBP/USD holds near 1.3540 as traders await Ukraine-Russia outcome, Powell speech

GBP/USD steadies during the North American session, down a minimal 0.08% amid a scarce economic docket on both sides of the Atlantic. Nevertheless, market participants are optimistic due to a possible ceasefire or a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, following the Trump-Putin meeting on Friday and ahead of the talks between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Monday. The pair trades around 1.3540 at the time of writing.

Geopolitics are setting the tone at the beginning of the week, though US data, the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, and inflation figures in the UK might set the tone for the week. Read more…

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-edges-lower-to-around-13500-during-early-european-session-202508190450

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

XRP price today trades at $3.02, down 1.2 percent after slipping below $3.10 resistance. The token is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle, with support at $2.94 and resistance at $3.19. On-chain data shows $11 million in outflows, reflecting mild selling pressure from larger holders. XRP price today is trading at $3.02, down 1.2 percent on the day after losing the $3.10 level. The token is moving inside a tightening symmetrical triangle, where short-term price action is being squeezed between converging support and resistance. The 20-day EMA at $3.10 is acting as immediate resistance, while the 50-day EMA at $2.94 has become the first key support level. XRP Price: Technical Setup Signals Caution XRP price analysis (Source: TradingView) The daily chart shows that XRP is consolidating after its rise above $3.60 in July. The price is now close to the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level of $3.08, which is still a pivot point for intraday sentiment. If buyers can’t protect $2.94, the next level down is $2.72, which is in line with the 100-day EMA and a previous accumulation base. If the weakness lasts longer, it could expose the $2.45–$2.50 area, whe…The post XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today appeared first on Coin Edition.
Threshold
T$0.01649+2.74%
XRP
XRP$3.0197+2.49%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01424-3.06%
Areon Network
AREA$0.0153-5.96%
Nowchain
NOW$0.007-0.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 14:50
Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Leading Netherlands-based crypto services firm Amdax today announced plans to launch a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company called AMBTS B.V. (AMBTS), with the goal of listing it on Euronext Amsterdam. Amdax Unveils Bitcoin Treasury Firm In a move that underscores the growing trend of European companies embracing Bitcoin strategies, Dutch crypto services provider Amdax revealed it […]
B
B$0.57835+4.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,466.64+0.65%
Movement
MOVE$0.132+1.38%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/08/19 15:00
Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.05013+2.36%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0717-11.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06

Trending News

More

XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Illinois governor signs new crypto oversight laws targeting exchanges and ATMs

How Invro Mining’s Mobile Platform Disrupts Traditional Mining, Allowing Users To Earn Bitcoin And XRP Every Day