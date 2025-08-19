Crypto coins to check out with massive potential in 2025

Crypto.news
2025/08/19 16:05
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001064-0.56%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Four cryptos, Little Pepe, Toncoin, Ethena, and Cronos, are drawing attention this season, each showing strong momentum and unique growth potential.

Table of Contents

  • Little Pepe: The memecoin with serious muscle
  • Toncoin: Speed and scalability in one package
  • Ethena: DeFi’s next big thing?
  • Cronos: The underdog with staying power
  • Wrapping it up: The chance to catch the next wave
Summary
  • Little Pepe is nearing the end of its presale at $0.0019, with early buyers already up 90% and projections of up to 432x ROI.
  • Toncoin, Ethena, and Cronos each show strong growth potential backed by scalability, DeFi utility, and long-term staying power.
  • Together, these four cryptos offer a mix of meme appeal, technology, and community strength, making them standouts for investors in 2025.

With the world facing economic twists and tech breakthroughs, these digital assets are carving out their place as serious opportunities. Here are four cryptos that are standing out right now: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Toncoin (TON), Ethena (ENA), and Cronos (CRO). These aren’t just random picks. Each one carries real momentum. Let’s dive in.

Little Pepe: The memecoin with serious muscle

Okay, Little Pepe is more than just a memecoin hype story. It’s been quietly climbing, and the numbers tell a fascinating story. The LILPEPE presale is currently in stage 10, with tokens selling for $0.0019. That might sound small, but remember, early investors who got in at stage 1 are already sitting on gains of about 90%.

The presale is almost fully booked, with 95.83% sold at this stage alone. What’s crazy is that the presale price is set to jump to $0.002 in stage 11. This presale is a massive deal because once it wraps up, LILPEPE will launch on exchanges at $0.003, which is more than a 60% gain potential from where stage 10 is now.

When experts project up to a 432x ROI within the next eight months, the math is hard to ignore. Little Pepe isn’t just about price speculation. It’s secured a CertiK audit, which means the code has been verified for security, a big plus in today’s crypto world where scams are all too common. Plus, it’s now listed on CoinMarketCap, increasing investors’ visibility and trust.

Here’s a cherry on top: a $777,000 giveaway is running now. Contributing just $100 to the presale gives investors a shot at some serious rewards, including a chance to win $77,000 in LILPEPE tokens. Interested investors can check out all the details on their official giveaway page.

Toncoin: Speed and scalability in one package

Toncoin has been steadily gaining steam. It trades at about $3.40, but many crypto analysts are eyeing it to hit anywhere from $9 to $12 by the end of 2025. Some even say it could surge to $18 by 2030. What makes Toncoin special is its technology. Built as a fast, scalable blockchain, it’s attracting real-world applications. With the increasing demand for quick and affordable crypto transactions, TON’s ecosystem is growing, which means there’s a real shot at substantial price growth.

Ethena: DeFi’s next big thing?

Ethena might not be a household name yet, but it’s making moves. After recently breaking $0.70, ENA is capturing attention as a DeFi project focused on security and a user-friendly experience. The future looks bright here, with some projections placing ENA’s price between $2.18 and $3.76 by 2030. For anyone who believes decentralized finance is the future, and most experts do, getting in early with a project like ENA could pay off handsomely.

Cronos: The underdog with staying power

Right now, the price is about $0.1689, but experts believe it could climb as high as $0.78 to $1.59 by 2026.  CRO is poised to offer a massive ROI in 2025 and beyond, making it a good buy in August 2025. 

Wrapping it up: The chance to catch the next wave

In a world where everything feels uncertain, from inflation worries to geopolitical tensions, having a wise investment that could yield 400x returns is a compelling thought. Little Pepe offers just that, with a strong community, solid tech, and a clear roadmap. Pair that with Toncoin, Ethena, and Cronos, and it’s a diversified portfolio of crypto projects with massive growth potential.

With the LILPEPE presale nearing the end of stage 10, and tokens flying off the shelves, this window might close sooner than people think. For all the details on Little Pepe’s presale and the ongoing giveaway, visit their official website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Why Fed Chair Drama Could Determine Next Major Move

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Why Fed Chair Drama Could Determine Next Major Move

TLDR Bitcoin faces pressure at $116,963 cost basis level where 3.75% of supply sits, potentially triggering a retest of $110,000 $3 billion in realized gains hit the market on August 16, causing Bitcoin to drop 1.9% to $114,707 Bitcoin’s Accumulation Trend Score dropped from 0.57 to 0.20, showing reduced HODLer buying activity September rate cut [...] The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Why Fed Chair Drama Could Determine Next Major Move appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,321.57+0.17%
Movement
MOVE$0.1319+0.45%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0274-1.04%
Major
MAJOR$0.16346+2.47%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002911+0.72%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/19 16:04
RBC Crypto Investment: Royal Bank of Canada’s Astounding 16% Surge in Bitcoin Holdings

RBC Crypto Investment: Royal Bank of Canada’s Astounding 16% Surge in Bitcoin Holdings

BitcoinWorld RBC Crypto Investment: Royal Bank of Canada’s Astounding 16% Surge in Bitcoin Holdings A significant shift is underway in the traditional financial world. The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has made a notable move, substantially increasing its RBC crypto investment. This development highlights a growing trend among major financial institutions embracing digital assets. It’s a clear signal of evolving perspectives on the future of finance. Royal Bank of Canada’s Astounding 16% Surge in Bitcoin Holdings In a move that has captured attention, the Royal Bank of Canada significantly boosted its holdings in Strategy shares. During the second quarter, RBC’s stake rose by approximately 16%. This increase took their total shares from 162,909 in the first quarter to an impressive 188,657. Crypto Briefing first reported this notable increase. Strategy is not just any company; it operates as a Bitcoin treasury firm. Additionally, it offers crucial business intelligence solutions. This makes RBC’s increased exposure particularly interesting, as it directly ties into the burgeoning digital asset space. Why is RBC Boosting its Crypto Investment? This recent surge in holdings isn’t an isolated event. Earlier this year, the Royal Bank of Canada openly expressed a sharpened focus on the cryptocurrency sector. Their reasoning was straightforward: they anticipated substantial growth in both Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and deal-making within the crypto industry. RBC’s strategy reflects a broader institutional recognition of crypto’s potential. Banks are now actively exploring ways to integrate digital assets into their portfolios and services. This proactive approach by a major player like RBC underscores a shift from skepticism to strategic engagement. What Does This RBC Crypto Investment Mean for the Market? The decision by the Royal Bank of Canada to expand its RBC crypto investment in a Bitcoin treasury company sends a powerful message. It signals increasing institutional confidence in Bitcoin and the wider cryptocurrency ecosystem. Such moves can lend significant legitimacy to digital assets in the eyes of mainstream investors. Consider these key implications: Validation: Large banks investing directly validates the long-term viability of cryptocurrencies. Liquidity: Increased institutional participation can enhance market liquidity and stability. Precedent: RBC’s actions might encourage other traditional financial institutions to follow suit. This trend suggests that digital assets are moving from niche investments to integral components of diversified portfolios. The focus is shifting towards regulated and compliant ways for institutions to gain exposure. Navigating the Future of Finance with Digital Assets The Royal Bank of Canada’s strategic increase in Strategy shares is more than just a financial transaction. It represents a forward-looking perspective on the financial landscape. As traditional finance converges with the digital asset world, institutions like RBC are positioning themselves for future growth. This engagement also highlights the growing demand for specialized solutions like those offered by Bitcoin treasury companies. Businesses are increasingly looking for secure and efficient ways to manage their digital asset holdings. The Royal Bank of Canada’s move supports this evolving ecosystem, indicating a mature market. The journey into crypto for traditional banks involves careful navigation of regulatory frameworks and market volatility. However, the potential rewards, as identified by RBC, appear to outweigh the challenges. Their strategic RBC crypto investment is a testament to this evolving outlook. In conclusion, the Royal Bank of Canada’s substantial 16% increase in Strategy holdings marks a significant milestone. It underscores a clear strategic pivot towards digital assets, driven by anticipated growth in the crypto sector. This bold RBC crypto investment not only validates the importance of Bitcoin treasury solutions but also sets a precedent for broader institutional adoption. As major financial players continue to embrace this space, the future of finance looks increasingly digital. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Royal Bank of Canada’s recent crypto investment?A1: The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) increased its holdings in Strategy shares by approximately 16% in the second quarter, reaching 188,657 shares from 162,909. Q2: What is ‘Strategy’ and why is it important?A2: Strategy is a Bitcoin treasury company that also provides business intelligence solutions. RBC’s investment in Strategy indicates a direct interest in Bitcoin and digital asset management. Q3: Why is RBC increasing its crypto holdings now?A3: RBC sharpened its focus on crypto earlier this year, citing expected growth in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and deal-making within the crypto industry. Q4: What does this mean for the future of institutional crypto adoption?A4: This move by a major bank like RBC signals increasing institutional confidence in cryptocurrencies, potentially encouraging more traditional financial institutions to explore digital asset integration. Q5: Is this a common trend among major banks?A5: While not every bank is investing directly, there’s a growing trend among major financial institutions to explore and engage with the digital asset space, reflecting a broader shift in financial strategy. Did you find this insight into RBC’s crypto move valuable? Share this article with your network and help spread awareness about the evolving landscape of institutional crypto adoption! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping institutional adoption of digital assets. This post RBC Crypto Investment: Royal Bank of Canada’s Astounding 16% Surge in Bitcoin Holdings first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01643+0.92%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019075-0.95%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01952-0.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10011+0.11%
Movement
MOVE$0.1319+0.45%
Rubic
RBC$0.011011-0.42%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06337+1.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 16:10
Swedish Crypto Trading Firm Safello to Launch Physically-Backed TAO ETP

Swedish Crypto Trading Firm Safello to Launch Physically-Backed TAO ETP

PANews reported on August 19 that according to Marketscreener, Swedish crypto trading company Safello announced that it will launch the first physically-backed TAO exchange-traded product (ETP) in the European market.
Bittensor
TAO$353.75-0.57%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0011836+4.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 16:00

Trending News

More

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Why Fed Chair Drama Could Determine Next Major Move

RBC Crypto Investment: Royal Bank of Canada’s Astounding 16% Surge in Bitcoin Holdings

Swedish Crypto Trading Firm Safello to Launch Physically-Backed TAO ETP

South Korea Halts Crypto Credit Services to Safeguard Users

Google Bets Big on Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf with $3.2 Billion AI Infrastructure Deal