On Releasing The Roger Pro Fire Performance Tennis Shoe

On The Roger Pro Fire

The new On The Roger Pro Fire offers a stability-focused performance tennis shoe to the On lineup.

On

Roger Federer’s presence in tennis continues to grow, thanks to his burgeoning stable of tennis performance and lifestyle shoes from On. Next up: The Roger Pro Fire, launching Aug. 19.

“When we kicked off The Roger Pro Fire, the ambition was to create a shoe that was more rugged and protective in what it provided to high-level players,” Edwin Janes of On tennis product strategy tells me. “Where The Roger Pro 2 was designed for more all-court play and agility, we focused on dialing up the durability and stability on the Pro Fire for aggressive lateral movements and sliding.”

With that, the new The Roger Pro Fire focuses on protection in the upper, a revamped lacing system and an updated bottom unit that features a new Speedboard propulsion plate.

A limited-edition colorway of The Roger Pro Fire for the U.S. Open.

On

Janes says that Flavio Cobolli was the first to switch to The Roger Pro Fire, followed by Joao Fonseca—Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton wear The Roger Pro 2—giving On two distinct performance models on the tour. “We’re always looking to identify gaps in the range,” Janes says. “The Roger Pro Fire represents an opportunity to deepen our footwear offer in tennis. Roger and the team recognized a gap in the product range: a shoe for the modern-day explosive and aggressive player, one that slides to corners even on hard courts and goes for aggressive cuts.”

MORE: On’s The Roger Footwear Line Modernizing And Growing

To build the performance side of The Roger franchise—Janes says expanding the lineup by catering to all styles of tennis athletes was a must—a unique technical feature of The Roger Pro Fire is the bottom unit. The midsole features a softer foam underfoot for shock absorption and cushioning, surrounded by a stiffer foam for stability. The Speedboard plate—not made with carbon fiber like The Roger Pro and The Roger Pro 2—has a unique geometry that extends into the forefoot, engineered to provide support and energy return to the midfoot during lateral movement while still offering flexibility under the toe box, all without compromising stability.

On is expanding its performance tennis lineup with The Roger Pro Fire.

On

The lacing structure on The Roger Pro Fire is designed to give support and lockdown to the midfoot, Janes says. There’s a caging system like The Roger Pro 1 and 2 but updated with laces at the top of the eyestay hidden on the medial (inside) to prevent breaking. Overlays and reinforcements on the medial side of the shoe are designed to stand up to sliding.

“The Roger Pro Fire was made for frequent, high-level, competitive tennis players who need their footwear to play as fast, strong and aggressive as they play,” Janes says. “Players who favor an attacking baseline style and need a lot of protection with sliding will have a great option in the Pro Fire.”

On’s The Roger Pro Fire.

On

The Roger Pro Fire now sits alongside The Roger Pro and The Roger Pro 2 as high-level performance models. The Roger Advantage Pro and The Roger Clubhouse Pro offer everyday court-ready shoes, while the franchise includes the lifestyle offerings of The Roger Centre Court, The Roger Advantage, The Roger Clubhouse and The Roger Spin.

Designers wanted to capture the energy and passion of Federer on the latest model, Janes says, so The Roger Pro Fire launches in a bold pink/flame colorway alongside a limited-edition black/pink colorway. “Roger always challenges us to create footwear that looks great in addition to bringing elite performance,” Janes says, “and we wanted to honor that with the design of the shoe.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timnewcomb/2025/08/19/on-releasing-the-roger-pro-fire-performance-tennis-shoe/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

Among the myriad of upcoming crypto presales, the one that stands out is Ozak AI, a fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology that aims to revolutionize market analytics. Introducing Ozak AI—A Beacon in Crypto Presales Ozak AI, now in the final stages of its presale, is not just a regular token offering. It's a glimpse into the future of automated market insights powered by AI. The presale price of $OZ tokens is currently an accessible $0.005, with the potential to skyrocket to $2.80, offering ambitious 560x returns. The project has attracted substantial investment, amounting to over $1.95 million so far, indicative of its market confidence. With more than 150 million tokens already sold, Ozak AI could be a game-changer for both investors and the blockchain industry. Ozak AI's integration with Weblume and SINT platforms enhances its robustness, potentially setting it up as a significant player in the blockchain arena, comparable or even superior to established names like Solana and XRP. For deeper insights, watch this detailed discussion: Other Noteworthy Crypto Presales This Month While Ozak AI is the frontrunner, several other presales are catching the eyes of savvy investors: Layer Brett ($LBRETT): A Layer 2 solution promising faster transactions and lower fees, appealing especially to meme coin collectors and NFT aficionados. Remittix ($RTX): This innovative project aims to streamline cross-border payments and is set to expand financial services accessibility globally, certified by CertiK for its security. BlockDAG ($BDAG): Utilizing a DAG structure, this project is poised to enhance blockchain scalability and transaction speed, promising enterprise-level throughput. Market Prospects and Predictions for Future Growth The growing enthusiasm for AI-driven platforms coupled with strategic advancements in projects like Ozak AI signify a potent potential to outpace current market leaders. The aggressive pricing strategy of these presales underlines the high growth prospects, but as with any investment, they come with inherent risks tied to market volatilities. As the technology and financial landscapes evolve, these presales are expected to play a pivotal role in defining the next wave of blockchain innovation. For further information on Ozak AI, check out their official website, follow them on Twitter/X, or join their Telegram channel. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/08/19 17:01
Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
PANews2025/05/14 09:00
BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

TLDR BitMine added 373,000 Ether tokens to reach 1.52 million ETH worth $6.6 billion Company stock dropped 14.2% in one week despite adding more cryptocurrency BitMine now holds 1.3% of total Ethereum supply, making it largest corporate ETH holder Company plans $24.5 billion stock sale to buy more Ether as part of “alchemy of 5%” [...] The post BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
