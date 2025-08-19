Sei Network Unveils Monaco to Power Fast Institutional On-Chain Trades

  • Sei Network’s Monaco Protocol delivers sub-millisecond execution and 400ms settlement to power institutional-grade on-chain trading.
  • Monaco introduces shared liquidity and auto revenue-sharing to streamline on-chain market participation for developers and institutions.

Speed, liquidity, and a bold ambition to rival Wall Street—that’s what Monaco Protocol is trying to bring to the on-chain world. The protocol has been officially launched by Sei Labs and Monaco Research and has immediately attracted widespread attention.

The reason is simple: Monaco claims to be the only on-chain Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) capable of achieving execution speeds below 1 millisecond. It even claims settlements can be completed in just 400 milliseconds.

Source: Sei Network

Where Wall Street Speed Meets On-Chain Efficiency

Compared to the traditional financial system, which still uses the T+1 standard, or one business day settlement, this certainly feels like a leap forward. Monaco isn’t just designed for retail users, but also targets large institutions that may have previously found a comfortable home in the crypto space. This is where Sei Network takes center stage.

Interestingly, Monaco isn’t just about speed. The protocol also provides a shared liquidity layer—meaning any application can directly access existing liquidity without having to build from scratch.

Furthermore, there’s a revenue-sharing system called PitPass, which automatically incentivizes applications that successfully generate trading volume. There’s no need for lobbying; everything is shared based on contribution.

Sei Network Rides Momentum with Explosive Growth

Meanwhile, the Sei Network is indeed in a growth phase that shouldn’t be underestimated. According to a report from CNF, within the first two weeks of its native USDC launch on its network, Sei surpassed Hedera, Near, Tron, and even Unichain in terms of USDC circulation.

Network activity has also surged, with daily stablecoin transactions reaching billions of dollars and monthly DEX volume surpassing billions as well.

Still not enough? In early August, MetaMask officially made Sei their default network. The impact was immediate—Sei’s daily user base surged to 900,000, and its total value locked (TVL) reached $687 million.

This support allows MetaMask users to jump right into the world of Sei without any technical hassle. Token swaps, cross-chain transactions, and access to various DeFi applications can now be done directly from their favorite wallet.

Meanwhile, as of press time, the SEI token is trading at about $0.3204, up 1.59% in the last two hours and 5.47% in the last 7 days. These numbers may not seem impressive, but considering the momentum, it’s not a bad time to start looking.

However, Monaco’s ambitions are actually much bigger than just being a “fast exchange.” They are targeting a tokenization market that is expected to grow to $30 trillion by 2034. Even BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has said that tokenization could be a major revolution in the investment world. Meanwhile, the US Treasury Secretary has said that stablecoins could reach $3.7 trillion within this decade.

