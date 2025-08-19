Discover GENIUS Act: the new USA law on stablecoins that changes everything

The Cryptonomist
2025/08/19 15:06
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.014-0.48%
American Coin
USA$0.0000008079-1.11%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0403+0.62%
genius act stablecoin

The GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump on July 18, marks the direct entry of the United States into the regulation of stablecoins, launching the public call by the American Treasury to identify innovative tools against financial risks related to digital assets.

What does the GENIUS Act foresee for stablecoin and digital asset?

The GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins) is the first major federal step on stablecoins in the USA. From July 18, 2024, the provision regulates stablecoins intended for payments, defining precise responsibilities both for issuers and for the regulatory authorities. The central focus concerns the management and monitoring of risks of illicit uses, such as money laundering through crypto.

Why the collection of public comments until October 17?

The Dipartimento del Tesoro degli Stati Uniti has opened a public consultation on methods, strategies, and techniques to identify and reduce illicit finance risks linked to crypto. Everyone, from individuals to industry operators and think tanks, can submit suggestions by October 17. The stated goal is to integrate the leadership americana in the digital asset sector, creating advanced control tools.

According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on X, this feedback will be “essential for the implementation of the law and the strengthening of the USA’s position in crypto.”

What risks and technologies are at the center of the new law?

The GENIUS Act complements traditional controls with a request for targeted solutions on some key issues:

  • Riciclaggio di denaro (money laundering): focus on the prevention of abuses through stablecoin and crypto
  • Application Programming Interfaces (API): feedback on the interfaces to enable smarter controls
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI): development of systems capable of identifying suspicious transactions
  • Identità digitale: secure and traceable verification of user identities
  • Blockchain monitoring: use of tracking technologies based on blockchain for new forms of compliance

After the closure of the consultation, the Treasury will analyze the proposals and prepare a detailed report for the Senate Banking Committee and the House Financial Services Committee.

When will the new regulation on stablecoins really start?

The mechanism of the GENIUS Act is clear: the regulation on stablecoins will come into effect, in practice, 18 months after the signing — therefore, around January 2026 — or 120 days after the definition and publication of the operational rules by the US Treasury and Federal Reserve, if this phase concludes earlier.

This detail is fundamental: the long transitional phase will serve to gather suggestions, identify valid technical tools, and update the protocols with the evolution of the market, without rushing through the stages too quickly.

Can timing influence US policy?

The timeline was also chosen to prevent the stablecoin issue from becoming a subject of electoral controversy on crypto ahead of the midterm elections of 2026. The law, in fact, will be fully implemented only after that date, according to analysts.

What other crypto projects are being discussed in Congress?

GENIUS Act is not an isolated case: it is part of the “crypto week” promoted by the Republicans last July. The House of Representatives also approved two other key projects:

  • Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act: aims to bring transparency to the US crypto market
  • Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act: limits the future creation and surveillance of a central bank digital currency (CBDC)

Both are now under review by the Senate, which will be operational again in September. The Senate Banking Committee has already stated it will prioritize its own version of the CLARITY Act before October.

What happens next: concrete impact and future scenarios

With the GENIUS law, the United States is positioning itself to become the new global standard in stablecoin regulation. Crypto companies will have to adapt to increasingly intelligent controls, and the entire ecosystem could benefit from clear rules, attracting more investments and innovation. However, the process has just begun, and much will depend on the feedback that the Treasury will receive by October 17.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
U
U$0.0208+6.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01425-1.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.16268+0.72%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05872+3.16%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883-0.73%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
RealLink
REAL$0.05177+6.23%
Wink
LIKE$0.011943-3.94%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.119-1.49%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.35033+3.89%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 17:53
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05701+4.54%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00117-4.87%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000713-16.41%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 16:00

Trending News

More

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025?

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS