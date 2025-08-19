Starknet will enter a major phase of decentralized sorting on September 1st, with the next focus being the SNIP-33 proposal.

PANews reported on August 19 that according to StarkWare, Starknet will enter an important stage of decentralized sorting on September 1, and the next step will focus on the decentralization of network verification.

SNIP-33 details the initial plan for decentralized validation on Starknet, including key elements such as technical challenges, validator node cost control, and reward distribution mechanisms. The proposal emphasizes keeping validator node costs below $1,000 per month while maintaining stable network performance. The community is encouraged to participate in discussions and submit suggestions, with the ultimate goal of paving the way for full decentralization in Starknet v0.15.

Earlier news reported that Starknet has approved the v0.14.0 version proposal, which will be launched on the mainnet on September 1.