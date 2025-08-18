Community Behind Monero’s 51% Attack Sets Sights on Dogecoin Next

Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/18 06:01
Chainbase
C$0.21353-2.49%
Everscale
EVER$0.00741-2.50%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00715+0.56%
Community Behind Monero's 51% Attack Sets Sights On Dogecoin Next

In the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrency security, the individual known as Qub!c has once again risen to prominence. After a successful 51% attack on the Monero network, there is now speculation that Dogecoin could be the next target. This potential threat underscores the ongoing security challenges facing blockchain networks today.

Details of the Monero Attack

The cryptocurrency community was recently shaken by a significant security breach, where an attacker, identified as Qub!c, managed to execute a 51% attack on Monero. This type of attack occurs when a single entity gains control of the majority of network mining power, enabling them to manipulate transaction records and double-spend coins. The successful execution of such attacks not only leads to financial losses but also erodes trust in the affected cryptocurrency’s security.

Potential Threat to Dogecoin

Following the attack on Monero, concerns have been raised about the security of other cryptocurrencies, particularly Dogecoin. Given its lower hashing power compared to giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum, Dogecoin presents a potentially easier target for similar attacks. The implications of such an event could be particularly dire, given the increased adoption of Dogecoin as a means of payment and its growing community.

Implications for Blockchain Security

The recurring incidents of 51% attacks highlight critical vulnerabilities in the blockchain networks of various cryptocurrencies. These attacks not only compromise the integrity of transactions but also affect investor confidence and the perceived reliability of decentralized technologies. In response, many within the industry are calling for enhanced security measures and more robust network architectures to safeguard against similar threats in the future.

In conclusion, the recent 51% attack on Monero by Qub!c, and the potential risks to Dogecoin, serve as a stark reminder of the persistent security challenges in the cryptocurrency world. As the digital currency landscape continues to mature, the need for advanced protective measures becomes increasingly imperative to prevent such occurrences and ensure the stability and trust in blockchain technology.

This article was originally published as Community Behind Monero’s 51% Attack Sets Sights on Dogecoin Next on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
U
U$0.0208+6.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01425-1.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.16268+0.72%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05872+3.16%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883-0.73%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
RealLink
REAL$0.05177+6.23%
Wink
LIKE$0.011943-3.94%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.119-1.49%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.35033+3.89%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 17:53
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05701+4.54%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00117-4.87%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000713-16.41%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 16:00

Trending News

More

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025?

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS