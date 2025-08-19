3 Crypto Stocks To Watch as Bitcoin and Altcoins Risk More Downturn This Week

Crypto stocks, including Coinbase, Strategy Inc., and Circle Internet Group, traded lower on August 18.

This occurred as the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and altcoins showed further signs of weakness.

Investors are monitoring key price levels while market updates and industry commentary shape expectations for the week.

Strategy Inc. and Circle Fall as Market Turns Lower

Microstrategy and Circle Internet Group both lost ground in the early trading session today, as the wider crypto market came under pressure.

MSTR stock closed at $363.60, down 0.74% or $2.72. In pre-market trading, it stood at $361.61, showing a further decline of 0.55% or $1.99.

The company carried a market cap of $2.52 billion with an average trading volume of 11.66 million.

Also, Circle Internet Group Inc. closed at $141.58, down 5.15% or $7.68. The firm had a market cap of $33.96 billion and an average volume of 17.04 million.

Its year range growth was between $64.00 and $298.99, showing how far the crypto stock had moved over the past twelve months.

It is worth noting that the declines followed the release of the U.S. Producer Price Index data that came in higher than expected.

The index rose 0.9% against a forecast of 0.2%. This pushed back investor expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut.

The probability of a cut dropped from 98% to 84%, making investors more cautious toward risk assets.

Generally, the crypto market had bearish price swings with Bitcoin price trading near $115,500. Ethereum price slipping below $4,300 mark.

Coinbase Stock Drops but Gains Attention from New York Surge

Coinbase stock (COIN) also declined within similar timeframes, but continued to attract interest due to company developments.

The crypto stock closed at $313.58, down 1.25% with $3.97 lost. It carried a market cap of $80.60 billion and an average trading volume of 13.83 million.

Its year range stretched from $142.58 to $444.65. And as seen, the stock has bounced 1.33% to $321.76.

Despite the fall, Coinbase remained in the spotlight after CEO Brian Armstrong posted about a team “surge” in New York.

Coinbase team SURGED Update | Source: Brian Armstrong Coinbase team SURGED Update | Source: Brian Armstrong

The effort took place on August 15, 2025, and involved staff working long hours, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., on the company’s “Everything Exchange” project.

Armstrong noted that similar surges would be held by other teams in the third quarter.

The move showed Coinbase’s continued push to expand its platform even as market conditions remained volatile.

Crypto Stocks to Benefit From AI Sector Shift

A post on X by Walter Bloomberg drew attention to the U.S. Producer Price Index data.

He stated that the higher-than-expected figure reduced the chances of a Federal Reserve rate cut.

This shift weighed on stocks tied to crypto markets, including Strategy Inc., Circle Internet Group, and Coinbase stock.

In a separate post, he shared Wedbush analyst Dan Ives’s “Ives AI 30,” a list of companies expected to benefit from artificial intelligence growth.

The list covered a wide range of industries, including hyperscalers such as Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Oracle.

Software firms featured Palantir, Salesforce, IBM, ServiceNow, Snowflake, Pegasystems, MongoDB, SoundHound, and Innodata.

In the consumer internet, Alibaba, Apple, Meta, Baidu, and Roblox were listed. Cybersecurity names included Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and CrowdStrike.

While no crypto firm made the list, it does not change the AI shift in the industry. Different crypto mining companies are pushing to diversify into AI data centers to shore up revenue.