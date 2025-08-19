High betas, low correlations: miners break from Bitcoin patterns

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 19:40
SIX
SIX$0.02176-1.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,487.81-0.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09938-1.46%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021479-12.58%

Despite its weekend downturn, Bitcoin is up over 22% year-to-date, but public mining companies listed on NASDAQ have struggled to keep pace. The equal-weighted basket of mining stocks has gained just over 12% between Jan. 1 and Aug. 18.

However, that underperformance masks a reversal in the past two months, when miners surged more than 46% against Bitcoin’s 11% rise, flipping the performance spread into positive territory on shorter time frames.

The divergence shows the structural risks in listed mining equities and the concentrated bursts of upside that appear when conditions align. Understanding where miners trail and where they overshoot is important for assessing their role as a proxy for Bitcoin exposure.

Throughout the year, dispersion inside the group has been extreme. IREN and WULF have led the pack with year-to-date gains of 101% and 81.5%, respectively. At the same time, BTDR has shed 36%, HIVE 23.8%, and BITF nearly 16%. MARA, traditionally one of the most liquid names, is down almost 7%. Such a vast difference in performance shows how much miner returns depend on balance sheet management, funding events, and operational specifics, rather than just Bitcoin’s performance.

Shorter-term windows show a very different picture. Over the 10 days ending August 18, the miners’ basket gained 17.3% while Bitcoin slipped 0.5%. The rally was broad, with WULF soaring 97%, HUT 22.8%, CIFR 29.2%, and BITF 9.3%.

During this stretch, BTC’s flat price action illustrates how miners can outperform in bursts even when the underlying asset stalls. The 30-day data confirm the effect: miners rose 4.8% while BTC fell 1.6%, again creating a positive spread of more than six percentage points.

miners performance ytdGraph showing the YTD performance for NASDAQ-listed Bitcoin miners (Source: TradingView)

These bursts are not uniform in size. WULF and IREN dominate recent gains, while MARA and CLSK lag, down 17.9% and 22.4% over the past 30 days. That imbalance shows the rally is as much about stock-level catalysts and positioning as it is about Bitcoin beta.

Risk metrics further illustrate how uneven this performance is. Over the past 60 days, several miners display textbook high-beta behavior: GREE with a beta of 1.57, BTDR at 1.44, and MARA at 1.39. Yet correlations tell a different tale. Despite doubling in price, WULF shows a negative correlation to Bitcoin over the same horizon. IREN, up more than 100% year-to-date, also shows near-zero correlation.

Drawdowns reinforce the structural gap between miners and Bitcoin. BTC’s maximum drawdown in 2025 is 28%. By contrast, most miners have been hit with drawdowns of 43–72%. Even after their rebound, the scars from the first half remain visible in price trajectories. Investors sizing miners as a levered proxy for BTC need to account for these equity-specific risks, particularly during consolidation phases in the underlying asset.

The equal-weighted miner basket captures the broader picture well: lagging Bitcoin by 7.7 percentage points year-to-date, but outpacing it by 35.6 points over the last 60 days. The path dependency here is central.

In January through June, miners endured steep declines as hashprice compressed, energy costs climbed, and balance sheets absorbed stress. The rally flipped the spread decisively from late June onward, but too late to erase the earlier gap.

This means that miners are not simply leveraged Bitcoin. They function as high-beta instruments only in select windows, while stock-specific catalysts dictate returns for much of the year. Risk budgeting based on simple beta assumptions fails in this environment.

Timing and stock selection become essential: owning the wrong miner at the wrong time meant drawdowns more than twice as deep as Bitcoin’s, while holding IREN or WULF meant triple-digit gains.

Mining equities can provide upside convexity during strong market phases and bring equity-market volatility, operational leverage, and financing risk. The data show the leverage cuts both ways: the equal-weighted index underperformed BTC year-to-date, even as a handful of names delivered exceptional upside.

The post High betas, low correlations: miners break from Bitcoin patterns appeared first on CryptoSlate.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/high-betas-low-correlations-miners-break-from-bitcoin-patterns/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
U
U$0.0208-5.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01429-1.03%
Major
MAJOR$0.16253+0.96%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05857+3.15%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00188-0.58%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
RealLink
REAL$0.05168+5.98%
Wink
LIKE$0.011898-3.81%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1183-1.49%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.35138+3.24%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 17:53
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05722+5.45%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00119-3.25%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000713-16.51%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 16:00

Trending News

More

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025?

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS