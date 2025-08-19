Light Hits $100M ATH Amid Market Conditions, What To Know

Light is climbing. The token has smashed into nine figures, recording an ATH market cap over $100M. CoinMarketCap shows $LIGHT peaking at $120M just seven days after launch. Momentum is real, and it comes from one place, Heaven’s buyback engine.

$LIGHT by Heaven (@heavendex) did not ease into the market. It exploded. In its first week, the protocol spent $1.23M on buybacks, burning 1.85% of the supply in only four days.

Heaven is designed as an AMM and a launchpad on Solana. Its model is simple: 100% of revenue goes into buybacks and burns. Every dollar of fees returns to the market as demand for LIGHT. That’s the reflexive loop traders call “the flywheel.”

Heaven’s LIGHT Price Data

At today’s pace, Heaven’s buybacks add a daily +63% impact to LIGHT’s price. The number is not random. It comes from AMM math.

AMMs run on a constant product formula:

x · y = k

where:

x = USDC in the pool

y = LIGHT in the pool

k = invariant constant

Price is p = x / y.

When USDC enters to buy LIGHT, x rises, y falls. Ratio shifts. Price jumps.

Example: 100 USDC and 100 LIGHT means price = $1. If someone buys 10 LIGHT, the pool adjusts, ratio changes, and price goes higher. Small pool? Bigger effect.

Heaven raised $23.6M with one thesis: all revenue funds token buybacks. But only 5% of the raise seeded initial liquidity.

That thin pool magnifies the loop. Less liquidity means each buyback shifts price more sharply. More liquidity would dampen the effect. Community charts show this clearly, the smaller the pool, the steeper the price impact.

Revenue is pouring in. In the last three days, Heaven generated $864K in fees. That’s about $288K per day.

All of it cycles back into buybacks. That keeps constant pressure on price. With thin liquidity, every recycle compounds.

Current pool size: $1.96M. That’s 7.6M LIGHT paired with 980K USDC. In that depth, a single $275K buyback moves price from $0.13 to $0.21. A 63% jump.

The AMM math makes this visible. The pool has just under $1M USDC. Pull $275K out, and price reacts violently.

Possible Future Projections

Extend this cycle over a week and the compounding gets extreme. Models show price could reach $1.14, a 774% increase in just seven days of buybacks.

That’s the reflexive power of Heaven’s design. Revenue → buyback → burn → higher price → more attention → more revenue. The flywheel feeds itself.

Thin liquidity cuts both ways. The same pool that jumps on a $275K buy also crashes on a $275K sell. Presale holders or whales unloading can push LIGHT down with equal force.

The model assumes revenue and buybacks outweigh selling. That works in bull cycles. In weak markets, the effect is riskier.

Still, Heaven is building toward stability. Future initiatives like Stargate integration may deepen liquidity and broaden access. Stronger pools would reduce volatility, giving the buyback engine room to work without wild swings.

Traders are watching a few key signals:

Revenue cadence. Sustained daily fees keep the loop running.

Liquidity depth. More USDC means steadier price moves.

Large wallets. Presale supply can destabilize thin pools.

Transparency. Clear buyback and burn reporting keeps trust.

For now, LIGHT is holding narrative momentum. CoinMarketCap data confirms the $120M cap hit in its opening week. The flywheel is visible onchain, and traders are following every move.

Heaven built a simple machine. Every dollar earned buys LIGHT. Every buy burns supply. Every burn pressures price higher.

It is reflexivity in pure form. Thin liquidity magnifies both sides, the reward and the risk. In its first week, LIGHT shows what that design can do: a $120M cap, rapid burns, and an ATH reached against shaky market conditions.

If revenue holds and liquidity expands, the flywheel has room to run. For now, it’s already one of Solana’s standout stories.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

