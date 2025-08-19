FBI issues alert on rising fraudulent ‘law firms’

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 19:25
Moonveil
MORE$0.09941-1.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021491-12.53%
MAY
MAY$0.04939+1.08%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01872-2.65%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05844+2.07%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. FBI issues alert on rising fraudulent ‘law firms’

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a public service announcement on August 13, warning victims of digital asset scams seeking legal advice to recover their funds, that “fictitious law firms” may try to scam them out of further assets or personal data.

In its notice, the FBI said that fraudsters were targeting individuals who had previously been scammed out of some or all of their digital asset holdings, particularly the elderly, putting them at additional risk of losing more funds or even compromising personal data.

The recovery scheme fraudsters often charge an up-front fee and either cease communication with the victim after receiving an initial deposit or produce an incomplete or inaccurate tracing report and request additional fees to recover funds.

According to the FBI, the scammers, often in the guise of fake law firms, are “exploiting victims’ emotional state and financial need to recover funds from a previous scam; and giving victims the sense of safety and security by impersonating or falsely affiliating themselves with multiple government entities.”

The agency added that “contact with scammers impersonating law firms continue to pose many risks, including the theft of personal data and funds from unsuspecting victims to the reputational harm of actual lawyers being impersonated.”

Last Wednesday’s announcement was an update on previous warnings from June 2024 and August 2023, which cautioned people against “an increase in cryptocurrency recovery schemes, which exploit victims who lost cryptocurrency to fraud, scams, and theft.”

The FBI also reiterated that “private sector recovery companies cannot issue seizure orders to recover cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency exchanges only freeze accounts based on internal processes or in response to legal process.”

Safety measure

In its latest update on the fictitious law firm scam, the FBI provided additional red flag indicators and due diligence measures to help victims of digital asset scams who may be at risk of recovery fraud.

Red flags to look out for included the supposed recovery company requesting payment in cryptocurrency or prepaid gift cards, having knowledge of the exact amounts and dates of previous wire transfers; referring victims to a “crypto recovery law firm,” requesting victims send payment to a third-party entity, placing victims into a group chat on WhatsApp or other messaging applications, and/or an unwillingness or inability to provide credentials or a license.

In terms of additional due diligence, the FBI recommended that potential victims—among other measures—use a “Zero Trust” model, which assumes no one should be trusted by default and every request should be verified; be cautious of law firms contacting them unexpectedly; request verification of employment for anyone claiming to work for the U.S. government or law enforcement; and keep records, including recordings of video chats of all interactions.

Unfortunately, such mitigating measures are increasingly necessary, with digital asset crime once again on the rise.

Numbers go up

In January, New York-based blockchain security firm CertiK published its ‘Web3 Security Report 2024,’ which revealed that digital asset criminals had a record-breaking year in 2024, stealing over $2.3 billion from victims across 760 reported on-chain incidents, with an average of $3.1 million stolen per incident.

This was backed up by data from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, which noted in its January report that “2024 was likely a record year for inflows to illicit actors.”

This upward trend looks set to continue, as August saw blockchain security and analytics company PeckShield Alert publish data showing that hackers stole at least $142 million from the digital asset space in July across 17 attacks, representing a 27% increase from the $111 million lost to scammers and bad actors in June.

While this data did show a decrease when compared to the same period last year, another recent report from Chainalysis indicated that the industry is on track to witness record-breaking thefts in 2025, with over $2.17 billion already stolen from digital asset services as of mid-July.

“With over $2.17 billion stolen from cryptocurrency services so far in 2025, this year is more devastating than the entirety of 2024,” said the firm.

Such damning assessments may well have inspired the FBI to update its warning notice regarding digital asset recovery scams.

Watch | William Callahan: Blockchain as a valuable tool for law enforcement

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/fbi-issues-alert-on-rising-fraudulent-law-firms/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
U
U$0.0208-5.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01429-1.03%
Major
MAJOR$0.16253+0.96%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05857+3.15%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00188-0.58%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
RealLink
REAL$0.05168+5.98%
Wink
LIKE$0.011898-3.81%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1183-1.49%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.35138+3.24%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 17:53
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05722+5.45%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00119-3.25%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000713-16.51%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 16:00

Trending News

More

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025?

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS