Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00019805 As Memecoin Ecosystem Faces Qubic Threat

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 19:03
Qubic
QUBIC$0,000003019+%2,43
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,005137-%13,16
CROSS
CROSS$0,25894-%1,35
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0142-%1,66
BRC20.COM
COM$0,021479-%12,58

Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase over the weekend, rising from $0.00019748 to $0.00019805. The next price increase will see the token’s value rise to $0.00019863. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1.

Meanwhile, the larger memecoin ecosystem faces a threat from the Qubic community, which voted to target Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest and most popular memecoin, after a 51% attack on Monero.

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00019805

Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase over the weekend, rising from $0.00019748 to $0.00018905. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1 and aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as its launch date draws closer. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to raise the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

Fundraising Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is also closing in on its latest fundraising milestone. The project has raised $880,154 so far, and is set to reach the $900,000 milestone before the end of the month. Thanks to its dynamic pricing strategy, Husky Inu crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

Is Qubic A Threat To The Memecoin Ecosystem?

Meanwhile, the memecoin ecosystem is facing a threat from the Qubic community. Qubic is an AI-focused blockchain responsible for the 51% attack on the Monero privacy network. The community has voted to target Dogecoin (DOGE) next. Qubic founder Sergey Ivancheglo gave the community several targets, including DOGE, Kaspa, Zcash, and any other blockchain named by the community. DOGE received over 300 votes from the community by the time the vote was concluded, more than all other choices combined.

Visit the following links for more information on Husky Inu:

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Source: https://cryptodaily.co.uk/2025/08/husky-inu-hinu-rises-to-000019805-as-memecoin-ecosystem-faces-qubic-threat

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
U
U$0,0208-%5,45
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01429-%1,03
Major
MAJOR$0,16253+%0,96
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,05857+%3,15
Notcoin
NOT$0,00188-%0,58
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
RealLink
REAL$0,05168+%5,98
Wink
LIKE$0,011898-%3,81
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1183-%1,49
Sologenic
SOLO$0,35138+%3,24
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 17:53
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
SuperRare
RARE$0,05722+%5,45
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0,00119-%3,25
OpenGPU
OPEN$0,0000000713-%16,51
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 16:00

Trending News

More

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025?

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS