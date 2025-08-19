the new USA law on stablecoins that changes everything

The GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump on July 18, marks the direct entry of the United States into the regulation of stablecoins, launching the public call by the American Treasury to identify innovative tools against financial risks related to digital assets.

What does the GENIUS Act foresee for stablecoin and digital asset?

The GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins) is the first major federal step on stablecoins in the USA. From July 18, 2024, the provision regulates stablecoins intended for payments, defining precise responsibilities both for issuers and for the regulatory authorities. The central focus concerns the management and monitoring of risks of illicit uses, such as money laundering through crypto.

Why the collection of public comments until October 17?

The Dipartimento del Tesoro degli Stati Uniti has opened a public consultation on methods, strategies, and techniques to identify and reduce illicit finance risks linked to crypto. Everyone, from individuals to industry operators and think tanks, can submit suggestions by October 17. The stated goal is to integrate the leadership americana in the digital asset sector, creating advanced control tools.

According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on X, this feedback will be “essential for the implementation of the law and the strengthening of the USA’s position in crypto.”

What risks and technologies are at the center of the new law?

The GENIUS Act complements traditional controls with a request for targeted solutions on some key issues:

Riciclaggio di denaro (money laundering): focus on the prevention of abuses through stablecoin and crypto

(money laundering): focus on the prevention of abuses through stablecoin and crypto Application Programming Interfaces (API) : feedback on the interfaces to enable smarter controls

: feedback on the interfaces to enable smarter controls Artificial Intelligence (AI) : development of systems capable of identifying suspicious transactions

: development of systems capable of identifying suspicious transactions Identità digitale : secure and traceable verification of user identities

: secure and traceable verification of user identities Blockchain monitoring: use of tracking technologies based on blockchain for new forms of compliance

After the closure of the consultation, the Treasury will analyze the proposals and prepare a detailed report for the Senate Banking Committee and the House Financial Services Committee.

When will the new regulation on stablecoins really start?

The mechanism of the GENIUS Act is clear: the regulation on stablecoins will come into effect, in practice, 18 months after the signing — therefore, around January 2026 — or 120 days after the definition and publication of the operational rules by the US Treasury and Federal Reserve, if this phase concludes earlier.

This detail is fundamental: the long transitional phase will serve to gather suggestions, identify valid technical tools, and update the protocols with the evolution of the market, without rushing through the stages too quickly.

Can timing influence US policy?

The timeline was also chosen to prevent the stablecoin issue from becoming a subject of electoral controversy on crypto ahead of the midterm elections of 2026. The law, in fact, will be fully implemented only after that date, according to analysts.

What other crypto projects are being discussed in Congress?

GENIUS Act is not an isolated case: it is part of the “crypto week” promoted by the Republicans last July. The House of Representatives also approved two other key projects:

Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act : aims to bring transparency to the US crypto market

: aims to bring transparency to the US crypto market Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act: limits the future creation and surveillance of a central bank digital currency (CBDC)

Both are now under review by the Senate, which will be operational again in September. The Senate Banking Committee has already stated it will prioritize its own version of the CLARITY Act before October.

What happens next: concrete impact and future scenarios

With the GENIUS law, the United States is positioning itself to become the new global standard in stablecoin regulation. Crypto companies will have to adapt to increasingly intelligent controls, and the entire ecosystem could benefit from clear rules, attracting more investments and innovation. However, the process has just begun, and much will depend on the feedback that the Treasury will receive by October 17.