MicroStrategy pushes on perpetual securities: limits on stock sales eased while the “Bitcoin premium” decreases

MicroStrategy (MSTR) eases self-imposed limits on common stock sales and accelerates a plan for financing with perpetual securities. The decision comes as the Bitcoin-related premium on the stock price narrows, with the declared goal of strengthening the treasury in BTC without affecting operational liquidity.

According to the data collected by our research team, cross-referenced with SEC filings, the initial pricing of the Serie A STRK and the ATM of $21 billion are confirmed by the documents filed at the end of January 2025. The industry analysts we collaborate with note that the operation aims to preserve the treasury in BTC by avoiding spot sales, while increasing the average cost of capital per share.

MicroStrategy: what changes in the capital plan

The company led by Michael Saylor had previously limited the issuance of common shares to preserve the implicit premium connected to its position in Bitcoin.

Between July and August, however, the scope of emissions was expanded (also through ATM programs) to support the new capital architecture and provide continuity to the strategy in BTC official release. To delve deeper into the use of Bitcoin in the balance sheet, see our internal guide: Bitcoin in corporate treasury.

Why now: the issue of the “Bitcoin premium” on MSTR

The MSTR stock has historically incorporated a premium compared to the value of BTC held per share, effectively becoming a market proxy. With the premium contracting, the window to finance growth and new BTC purchases through pure equity tends to narrow.