Weekly ETF Recap: Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Draw Strong Institutional Demand With Combined $1.9 Billion Inflow

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 04:46
LayerNet
NET$0.00011118+0.53%
Everscale
EVER$0.00969--%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001257-1.10%
Octavia
VIA$0.0151-0.65%

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) notched an impressive $1.39 billion in net inflows, while ether ETFs booked $528.12 million, marking their fifth consecutive green week and third-highest weekly inflow since launch.

Bitcoin ETFs Post $1.39 Billion Weekly Inflow As Ether ETFs Record Third-Highest Ever Weekly Gain

Investor appetite for crypto exposure via ETFs surged last week, as bitcoin ETFs locked in a robust $1.39 billion in net inflows, capping a perfect 5-day inflow streak. This underlined growing institutional confidence in the digital asset market.

The single largest daily inflow came on Tuesday, June 10, when bitcoin ETFs attracted $431.12 million. Leading the charge was Blackrock’s IBIT, which netted a staggering $1.21 billion for the week, outpacing all competitors.

Bitwise’s BITB added a strong $82.83 million, Fidelity’s FBTC brought in $79.79 million, while Vaneck’s HODL ($29.02 million), Grayscale’s GBTC ($15 million), Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust ($12.75 million), Invesco’s BTCO ($7.65 million), and Franklin’s EZBC ($6.30 million) also posted net gains. This caused total net assets for bitcoin ETFs to soar past $130 billion.

Weekly ETF Recap: Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Draw Strong Institutional Demand With Combined $1.9 Billion InflowEther ETFs 5 Weeks of Consecutive Gains. Source: Sosovalue

Ether ETFs continued their historic run, marking their fifth consecutive week of inflows with a sizable $528.12 million net addition, the third-highest since launch. The largest daily surge came on Wednesday, June 11, with $240.29 million flowing in.

Blackrock’s ETHA led all ether funds with $380.95 million, followed by Fidelity’s FETH ($78.49 million), Grayscale’s Ether Mini Trust ($40.57 million), Bitwise’s ETHW ($14.81 million), and Grayscale’s ETHE ($13.30 million).

The past week’s action reflects continued institutional optimism toward both bitcoin and ether ETFs, as broader market sentiment leans positive amidst regulatory clarity and strong macroeconomic signals.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

China’s plan to liquidate confiscated crypto through Hong Kong exchanges isn’t simply a policy — it’s to control global digital asset markets and outmaneuver the US.
Grand Base
GRAND$0.298--%
Threshold
T$0.01573-5.06%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 23:05
NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon

NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon

The NFT market has posted a recovery with sales volume rising by 8.17% to $125.1 million. This marks a rebound from the previous week’s decline. Bitcoin (BTC) has surged to the $107,000 level. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,696.53-1.45%
Ethereum
ETH$3,420.79-4.10%
NFT
NFT$0.000000472-0.75%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/29 03:00
Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Board Governor Kugler's sudden resignation on Friday presents US President Trump with an opportunity to fill the Fed vacancy
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.534-2.42%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 23:11

Trending News

More

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon

Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Beware of fake stablecoin licensing scams. Holders of unregulated stablecoins bear their own risks.

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position