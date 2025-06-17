Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $21.3888 million yesterday, and none of the nine funds had a net outflow

PANews reported on June 17 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 16, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $21.3888 million, and all nine ETFs achieved positive inflows. Among them, BlackRock ETHA had a net inflow of $16.0811 million, with a cumulative inflow of $5.252 billion; Fidelity FETH had a net inflow of $5.3077 million, with a cumulative inflow of $1.6 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Ethereum ETFs has reached $10.561 billion, accounting for 3.28% of the total market value of ETH.

