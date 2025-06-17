Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $412 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 6 consecutive days

PANews reported on June 17 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 16, Eastern Time) was US$434 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$267 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$50.033 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$82.9599 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$11.601 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$132.504 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.13%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$46.065 billion.

