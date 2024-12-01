Thinking about Ethereum block builder Titan’s monopoly with Flashbots: How chain abstraction can unlock development opportunities?

PANews
2024/12/01 15:23
IRON Titanium
TITAN$0.00000000784+2.55%

Author: Austin King , Co-founder and CEO of Omni Network

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Few people know that just two companies create 90% of Ethereum blocks. However, even fewer people know the story behind this monopoly.

Here’s the untold story of Titan, over $40M in hidden profits, and how chain abstraction will usher in even greater opportunities.

beginning

It all started at the end of 2022, when Flashbots created MEV-Boost, a software that allows Ethereum L1 validators to obtain transaction blocks from third parties (called builders, which specialize in MEV extraction), which allows validators to make more money. After this, almost all Ethereum L1 validators quickly started running this software:

Thinking about Ethereum block builder Titan’s monopoly with Flashbots: How chain abstraction can unlock development opportunities?

Refer to the picture below, initially (#1) Flashbots (pink) was the only running "Builder", and half a year later fierce competition emerged (#2). Now, there are only 2 important builders (#3): Beaver and Titan.

Thinking about Ethereum block builder Titan’s monopoly with Flashbots: How chain abstraction can unlock development opportunities?

Obviously, a lot of things happened during this period, but one of the most impactful events was when Titan reached an exclusive order flow (EOF) agreement with Banana Gun — who later became a top Telegram trading bot — in April 2023. After this EOF deal occurred, Titan had the opportunity to build more profitable blocks for L1 validators than any other builder, as they had exclusive access to deals that offered higher rewards.

After this, more than 90% of Ethereum L1 transactions came from two companies (Beaver and Titan).

Thinking about Ethereum block builder Titan’s monopoly with Flashbots: How chain abstraction can unlock development opportunities?

Even more interesting are the earnings statistics as of August this year:

Flashbots

  • About 550,000 blocks created
  • Profit 16.7 ETH

Titan

  • About 600,000 blocks created
  • Profit 13,151 ETH

At today's prices, the difference is $44 million.

While this is public data, some interesting questions remain:

  • Why did Banana Gun choose to route its bundled services almost entirely to Titan when it had less than 1% market share?
  • Did Titan strike a multi-million dollar deal with the Banana Gun team at the outset to boost market share?
  • Is Titan promising kickbacks to the Banana Gun team to the detriment of its users?

The specific circumstances are unknown, and perhaps few people know this information.

As co-founder and CEO of Omni Network, why would Austin King take the time to think deeply about such a deal?

Because chain abstraction will unlock greater profit opportunities. The market is rapidly shifting to focus on crypto user experience (users don't think about gas, transaction submission, which chain to trade on, etc.), and the next wave of users will be far less "complex" than today's crypto users. New users will not care how all this happens, and there will be more such opportunities downstream of this abstraction, and each network can obtain a large source of income.

Today, OMNI’s 2 core primitives (EVM + Interop) are destroyed when used. However, few people understand that there is a business opportunity when revenue opportunities in the order flow supply chain are introduced directly into the core model of the token.

Related reading: Vitalik proposed a new concept of block construction, aiming to reconstruct the Ethereum ecosystem?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

China’s plan to liquidate confiscated crypto through Hong Kong exchanges isn’t simply a policy — it’s to control global digital asset markets and outmaneuver the US.
Grand Base
GRAND$0.298--%
Threshold
T$0.01568-5.37%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 23:05
Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Board Governor Kugler's sudden resignation on Friday presents US President Trump with an opportunity to fill the Fed vacancy
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.483-3.11%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 23:11
The floating profit of &quot;insider whales&quot; has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million

The floating profit of &quot;insider whales&quot; has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million

PANews reported on August 2 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), after BTC fell below $113,000, the floating profits of "insider whales" reached a new high.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,412.61-1.62%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1131-5.59%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 23:18

Trending News

More

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

The floating profit of &quot;insider whales&quot; has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million

Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Beware of fake stablecoin licensing scams. Holders of unregulated stablecoins bear their own risks.

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position