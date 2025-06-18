OP Labs Product Manager: It is estimated that every fintech company will run its own blockchain in the next five years

PANews
2025/06/18 17:24
OP
OP$0.618-4.77%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000019-17.39%

PANews June 18 news, according to CoinDesk, OP Labs product manager Sam McIngvale said that in the next five years, every fintech company will operate its own blockchain. He pointed out that Coinbase's Layer2 network Base has been a great success since its launch in 2023, attracting many users and developers. It is combined with Coinbase's Bitcoin-backed loans to monetize idle crypto assets. Base is built with Optimism's OP Stack and is one of the largest Layer2 networks. Its success indicates industry trends. McIngvale also said that traditional custody of cryptocurrencies is costly, and L2 chains make lending more convenient. At present, many crypto exchanges around the world have launched Layer2 blockchains similar to Base, and fintech companies such as Robinhood are also exploring their own L2 networks. McIngvale believes that as the technology matures, users will no longer tolerate the high latency and high cost experience of early blockchains, and the industry is moving towards more efficient asset utilization.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

China’s plan to liquidate confiscated crypto through Hong Kong exchanges isn’t simply a policy — it’s to control global digital asset markets and outmaneuver the US.
Grand Base
GRAND$0.298--%
Threshold
T$0.01574-5.69%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 23:05
Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Board Governor Kugler's sudden resignation on Friday presents US President Trump with an opportunity to fill the Fed vacancy
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.496-3.71%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 23:11
Robinhood's crypto revenue for Q2 2025 was $160 million, compared to market expectations of $162.1 million.

Robinhood's crypto revenue for Q2 2025 was $160 million, compared to market expectations of $162.1 million.

PANews reported on July 31st that Robinhood's (HOOD.O) crypto revenue for Q2 2025 was $160 million, compared to market expectations of $162.1 million. Robinhood's monthly active users in the second
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000126+24.75%
Robinhood
HOOD$0.00002832+5.16%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 07:32

Trending News

More

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

Robinhood's crypto revenue for Q2 2025 was $160 million, compared to market expectations of $162.1 million.

According to Deflama data, Pumpfun's daily revenue hit a new low since May 2024, reaching $251,788.

3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years