Spokane, Washington bans Bitcoin ATMs amid surge in cryptocurrency scams

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Decrypt, the Spokane City Council in Washington State unanimously passed a bill to ban all cryptocurrency ATMs in the city, becoming the first city in the state to implement such a ban. More than 50 existing devices must be removed within 60 days, and violators will face civil penalties. City Councilman Paul Dillon said the ban is intended to protect residents from scams using cryptocurrency ATMs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.