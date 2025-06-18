Polygon Co-creation Spin-offs Business and Launches Independent Zero-Knowledge Project ZisK

PANews
2025/06/18 22:58
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004769-5.37%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina and the Polygon zkEVM team he led have transformed into an independent company called Zisk, while the foundation is preparing to gradually shut down the low-use zero-knowledge Ethereum virtual machine network. ZisK will focus on low-latency, open source zero-knowledge virtual machine (zkVM) proof technology. Blockchain provers are used to verify the validity of transactions or on-chain data without leaking underlying information. According to Zisk's website, the project has been incubated within Polygon Labs since May 2024 until it became an independent entity on June 13. As part of the Zisk spin-off, all intellectual property rights of Polygon zkEVm and its core team have been transferred to SilentSig Switzerland GmbH, a company wholly owned by Baylina. Baylina remains a co-founder and consultant to the Ethereum scaling solution.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin miner MARA posts $808m profit as BTC rally drives record gains

Bitcoin miner MARA posts $808m profit as BTC rally drives record gains

Bitcoin mining and treasury firm MARA Holdings was a big beneficiary of Bitcoin's price increases.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,287.34-1.64%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02399-1.59%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/30 20:07
Microsoft poised to join the $4 trillion club

Microsoft poised to join the $4 trillion club

According to PANews on July 31, Microsoft (MSFT.O) saw its US stock price rise 8% in the evening session. If this upward trend can be maintained until Thursday's opening, it
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.0082-1.85%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:51
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years

3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years

Little Pepe nears CEX debut as $12.5m presale, Layer-2 tech, and meme launchpad spark 500x upside chatter. #partnercontent
Wink
LIKE$0.008909-7.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001762-11.36%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5736-5.19%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000986-6.80%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/03 00:14

Trending News

More

Bitcoin miner MARA posts $808m profit as BTC rally drives record gains

Microsoft poised to join the $4 trillion club

3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Ethereum ETF One Year Ago: From Cold to Hot, the Confidence of Institutions Behind the Flow of Funds Changes