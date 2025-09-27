A certain address is using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, pushing XPL up by over 10%.

PANews reported on September 27th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has detected a single address using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, driving its price up over 10% in the past two hours. A new wallet withdrew 71.524 million USDC from an exchange onto the blockchain, then transferred 30 million USDC to Hyperliquid to purchase XPL. In just two hours, 13.6 million USDC was used to purchase 10.87 million XPL at an average price of $1.25. Purchases are still ongoing. PANews reported on September 27th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has detected a single address using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, driving its price up over 10% in the past two hours. A new wallet withdrew 71.524 million USDC from an exchange onto the blockchain, then transferred 30 million USDC to Hyperliquid to purchase XPL. In just two hours, 13.6 million USDC was used to purchase 10.87 million XPL at an average price of $1.25. Purchases are still ongoing.