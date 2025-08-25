A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

PANews reported on August 25 that @ai_9684xtpa monitored the band address 0x54d...e6029. After ten days of adjustment, two hours ago, 10 million USDT was spent to buy 2123.14 ETH on the chain at $4,710. A limit sell order of $4,800 was then placed. If sold, a profit of $191,000 would be made, but there is still a floating loss of $178,000.

