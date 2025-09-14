A certain smart money is suspected to have reduced its holdings by 11,986 ETH in the past 24 hours, worth $55.59 million

PANews reported on September 14 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684 xtpa), smart money that established a position of 35,575 ETH at an average price of US$2,022 seven months ago has allegedly reduced its position by 11,986 ETH in the past 24 hours, worth US$55.59 million.

From March 3 to April 8, 2025, he accumulated ETH on the blockchain. If he sells it this time, he will make a profit of $31.35 million, with a return rate of 129.4%. Currently, his remaining 26,912 ETH are scattered among more than a dozen addresses, with a total value of $124 million.