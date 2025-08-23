A Major Phishing Attack Drains $1M Crypto and NFTs

The crypto community is stuck again with a new wave of phishing threats. PeckShieldAlert, a blockchain security breach and reporting system, has shed light on this serious issue by highlighting an attack. In this attack, a crypto investor has lost almost $1M in cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through his single wallet address.

These types of sophisticated scams mainly target unsuspecting users who become the prime targets of these malicious actors. This news aims to spotlight the ongoing vulnerabilities in the landscape of Web3. PeckShieldAlert has presented the report through its official X account.

Phishing Scams Highlighted Through Stolen Assets

According to the report, the assets which are stolen include 623,600 SPX tokens, approximately valued at $804,000. More tokens include 71,600 CULT and over 569 million PORK, valued $89,000 and under $28, respectively. Moreover, the attacker siphoned 371.417 HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu tokens, valued at around $31.

0.165 ETH, valued at about $706.72, had also been stolen by the attacker. There is a diverse portfolio of stolen tokens, ranging from high-value assets to meme coins. This breach represents a quick reminder that after access, cybercriminals can steal any token.

Phishing Attacks Grow More Dangerous

PeckShieldAlert continuously raises awareness about the rising sophistication of phishing attacks. In the decentralized ecosystem, they target unsuspecting investors. The investors lost a multi-million-dollar investment just because of fake links, wallet-draining scams, and malicious contracts. The recent incident adds to the growing list of losses, making the phishing attempt difficult to spot.

The industry experts advise users to remain cautious while clicking on links and not to interact with unknown sources. With the continuous evolution of phishing scams, the crypto community serves to spread strong security alerts. In order to protect digital wealth, investors should adopt safer practices.