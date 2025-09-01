A New Era of Markerless Insect Tracking Technology Has been Unlocked by Retro-ID

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/01 20:32
Chainbase
C$0.208-15.26%
DAOBASE
BEE$0.009362-1.55%
DINO
DINO$0.0012821+35.24%
PlatON
LAT$0.003394-2.86%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002-38.46%
SPACE ID
ID$0.1583-4.35%
ERA
ERA$0.694-8.67%

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Related Works
  2. Method
  3. Results and Discussion
  4. Conclusion and References

2. Related Works

Explicit recognition of retro-id’s value as distinct from reid, and a need to test its performance are, to the best of our knowledge, novel. Re-id however, is well researched for human faces [12, 13, 19, 20, 24], and somewhat so for insects [2–4, 11, 14–16]. Insect re-id algorithms may rely on small markers or tags attached to an insect to track it over separate observations [2, 4, 14, 15]. Six ant colonies were monitored using tags over 41 days, collecting approximately nine million social interactions to understand their behaviour [14]. BEETag, a tracking system using bar codes, was used for automated honeybee tracking [4], and Boenisch et al. [2] developed a QR-code system for honeybee lifetime tracking. Meyers et al. [15] demonstrated automated honeybee re-id by marking their thoraxes with paint, while demonstrating the potential of markerless reid using their unmarked abdomens. Markerless re-id has been little explored. The study of Giant honeybees’ wing patterns using size-independent characteristics and a selforganising map was a pioneering effort in non-invasive reid [11]. Convolutional neural networks have been used for markerless fruit fly re-id [16] and triplet-loss-based similarity learning approaches have also been used to re-id Bumble bees returning to their nests [3].

\ All these studies adopt chronological re-id despite many highly relevant scenarios where this is inefficient. Our study therefore explores retro-id as a novel complementary approach to tracking individual insects for ecological and biological research.

3. Method

3.1. Data Collection

We obtained reed bees from the Dandenong Ranges National Park, Victoria, Australia (lat. -37.90, long. 145.37)[1]. These bees exhibit semi-social behaviour and construct their nests within the pithy stems of fern fronds and other plants [5]. Each nest can consist of several females who share brood-rearing and defence responsibilities. We placed each insect in a separate container to facilitate individual id for testing. In order to run the experiment over several days, insects were refrigerated overnight below 4°C. After warming up, each bee was individually recorded daily in an arena. Here it was illuminated by an overhead ring light and videoed using a Dino-Lite digital microscope for 30–50 seconds per session at 30 fps. We followed the process listed below to create our final datasets.

\

  1. Video Processing: Bee videos were processed frame by frame. To automate this, we trained a YOLO-v8 model to detect a bee’s entire body, head, and abdomen in each frame. This enabled automatic establishment of the bee’s orientation in the frame.

    \

  2. Image Preparation: Upon detection, bees were cropped from the frames using the coordinates provided by Step 1To align bees, we rotated frames using a bee’s orientation before cropping. Centred on the detected entire bee body, a 400x400 pixel region (determined empirically for our bee/microscope setup) was cropped, then resized to 256x256.

    \

  3. Contrast Adjustment: To enhance image quality and ensure uniform visibility across all samples, Contrast Limited Adaptive Histogram Equalisation (CLAHE) [18] was applied.

    \

  4. Quality Control: Manual inspection to remove misidentified objects maintained dataset integrity and ensured only bee images were included.

    \

  5. Dataset Segregation: The final dataset was divided into image subsets, each from a single session, to avoid temporal data leakage.

\ Using Steps 1–5, we curated a dataset of daily bee recording sessions across five consecutive days. Each session included the same 15 individuals videoed for approximately 1200 images/session (total dataset approximately 90K images).

3.2. Network Architecture, Training, Evaluation

We used a transfer-learning-based approach for re-/retro-id of the reed bees. All models were pre-trained on the ImageNet dataset [6] and subsequently fine-tuned using our own dataset. To identify suitable transfer-learning models, we selected 17 different models distributed across 10 different model architectures and parameter numbers ranging from 49.7 million in swinv2s to 0.73 million parameters in squeezenet1_0. To evaluate the models, we collected a second set of data on Day 5, “set-2”, four hours from the first set using Steps 1–5 (above). We trained all 17 models on the first set of Day 5 data. The 17 models were then evaluated based on their ability to re-id individuals in Day 5 set2 data. From them, we selected the seven models with the highest Accuracy (and F1) scores for further consideration. We then trained this top-7 on our original Day 1 and Day 5 data. We evaluated Day 1 models forward on Day 2–5 data and Day 5 models back in time on Day 4–1 data to conduct our main experiments. These forward and backwards evaluations allowed comparison of markerless re- and retro- id of individual insects. The training process was similar for all of the models we considered. We have used Adam Optimiser with a learning rate of 0.001 with 0.0001 weight decay, with a total 100 epochs on the training dataset. We used cross-entropy loss as the loss function for these models.

Figure 2. Re/retro-identification accuracy of regnet y 3 2gf model where re-identification is shown as forward identification from day 1-5, and retro-identification is shown as backward identification from day 5-1.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Asaduz Zaman, Dept. of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Faculty of Information Technology, Monash University, Australia ([email protected]);

(2) Vanessa Kellermann, Dept. of Environment and Genetics, School of Agriculture, Biomedicine, and Environment, La Trobe University, Australia ([email protected]);

(3) Alan Dorin, Dept. of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Faculty of Information Technology, Monash University, Australia ([email protected]).

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.29014-3.55%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04359-17.14%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00002982-13.86%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003375-2.14%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00156-0.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01216-4.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0.2396-1.52%
Major
MAJOR$0.15015-2.30%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Share

Trending News

More

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum