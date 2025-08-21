A Surprising Confession About Bitcoin After 7 Years! “From $100 to $100,000…”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 02:28
Threshold
T$0.0163+2.64%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,417.98+0.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10398+3.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021866+3.09%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001887+3.73%

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff admitted that the Bitcoin (BTC) predictions he announced in 2018 did not come true.

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who said in 2018 that Bitcoin was more likely to fall to $100 than to rise to $10,000, has admitted he was wrong.

“BTC is more likely to fall to $100 than to reach $100,000 in the next decade,” Rogoff told CNBC in an interview in early 2018. “Because BTC is used for money laundering and tax evasion and doesn’t function as a transaction medium. If regulations start coming in worldwide, the price will collapse.”

However, Rogoff admitted that he was wrong in a post on his X account, citing the lack of effective regulations for cryptocurrencies, the unexpectedly high rate of adoption, and the inaction of regulatory bodies as the main reasons behind his erroneous prediction.

“About ten years ago, I was the Harvard economist who said Bitcoin was more likely to hit $100 than $100,000.

What did I miss?

1-I was overly optimistic that the US would come to its senses regarding sensible cryptocurrency regulations; I was wondering why policymakers would want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities.

2- Secondly, I did not foresee that Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies as the preferred medium of transaction in the twenty trillion dollar global underground economy.

3- Third, I did not anticipate that regulators, and especially the chief regulator, would be holding hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency, given the obvious conflict of interest.”

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-surprising-confession-about-bitcoin-after-7-years-from-100-to-100000/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.902+2.18%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.020054+20.67%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.073-20.65%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
Share
Solana Price Forecast: SOL recovers after hitting 2-month low amid US attack on Iran

Solana Price Forecast: SOL recovers after hitting 2-month low amid US attack on Iran

Solana (SOL) recovers slightly, trading at around $134 at the time of writing on Monday after dipping to a two-month low of $126 the previous day. This price correction was triggered by the rising jitters as the US struck Iran over the weekend, sparking risk aversion in the crypto markets.
Solana
SOL$186.98+4.78%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/23 16:09
Share
Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only two members of the Federal Reserve board supported President Donald Trump’s push to cut rates during the central bank’s July meeting, according to minutes released Wednesday by the Fed itself. Those two were Governor Christopher Waller and Governor Michelle Bowman, who both voted to lower the benchmark interest rate, arguing that the labor market […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.902+2.18%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03844+6.01%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05485-9.14%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:39
Share

Trending News

More

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Solana Price Forecast: SOL recovers after hitting 2-month low amid US attack on Iran

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center