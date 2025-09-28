A whale bought $1.07 million worth of EIGEN and $121,000 worth of LINEA

PANews reported on September 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a PEPE whale spent 262.84 ETH (worth $1.07 million) to buy 561,923 EIGEN at $1.90, and spent 30 ETH (worth $121,000) to buy 4.26 million LINEA.
The address's other current holdings include: 1.34 trillion PEPE, worth $12.31 million; 19.73 million ENA, worth $11.29 million; 26,500 AAVE, worth $7.08 million; 685,980 PENDLE, worth $3.14 million; and 50.78 million LINEA, worth $1.41 million.
