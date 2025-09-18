A whale/institution used 80.77 million USDC to purchase 18,000 ETH in the early morning, and now has a floating profit of $2 million.

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a "giant whale/institutional investor who profited $74.92 million from ETH swing trading" purchased 18,000 ETH at $4,487 via Wintermute using 80.77 million USDC early this morning. This was after ETH rebounded to $4,600. This means that within just a few hours, the whale's 18,000 ETH had already generated a $2 million profit. They have profited $74.92 million from ETH swing trading and currently hold 530 million USDC and 25,000 ETH (US$114 million).
