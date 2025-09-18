A whale spent over 100 million USDC to buy 25,000 ETH after the Fed cut interest rates.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, the over-the-counter whale 0xd8d0 spent 112.34 million USDC to purchase 25,000 ETH at a price of US$4,493 per coin.
