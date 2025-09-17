AAVE Poised For Explosive $400 Surge This Week

AAVE is trading at $299.44, challenging the crucial $295–$300 support level, suggesting a possible near-term bounce.

Token’s market capitalization is $4.56 billion with a trading volume of $812.27 million per day.

At $295–$300, AAVE could hit $400; below $285 risks dipping to $250.

Aave (AAVE) is showing signs of a potential short-term rebound as it trades at $299.44, testing the crucial $295–$300 support zone. With a $4.56 billion market cap and a $812.27 million daily volume, the next few sessions could determine whether the asset moves higher toward $400 or dips toward $250.

Aave is currently trading at $299.44, a 1.10% rise over 24 hours. The token’s volume over a 24-hour span is $812.27 million with a market value of $4.56 billion and a market percentage share standing at 0.11%, reflecting a steady presence among cryptocurrencies.

AAVE Tests Critical $295–$300 Support Zone

Crypto analyst CryptoPulse posted a daily chart review of AAVE with a critical support level to monitor. It is currently testing support from its $295–$300 channel region, which most perceive to be a critical region for its near-term price activity. Retaining such an area would set it up for a prospective rebound during subsequent periods.

If the asset holds above the $295–$300 support zone, then the price would potentially look to challenge the $400 upper channel with a strong upside prospect. This would mark a notable gain for the token if buying activity continues to push momentum in its favor.

Conversely, if $295 fails to hold, the altcoin may face increased selling pressure, exposing it to further downside risk. In this scenario, the next key demand area lies between $276 and $278, where buyers might step in to stabilize the price.

Derivatives Show Mixed Trading Signals

Aave’s derivatives market is providing mixed signals. Open Interest increased by 23.42% to $873.19 million to signal investors building positions. But volume decreased by 1.16% to $640.57 million. There were fewer trades, but a commitment by investors is still somewhat strong despite minor movements in sentiment in the near future.

OI Weighted Ratio is 0.0050%, reflecting balanced long-short positioning. Investors hold back anticipation for stronger confirmations prior to committing heavily. The minor rise in Open Interest, coupled with weighted ratio steadiness, indicates consolidation building up to the network’s subsequent decisive breakdown.

