Aave TVL recently hit a record high of $41.1 billion, equivalent to the 54th largest bank in the United States.

PANews reported on August 26th that according to Cryptoslate, DefiLlama data showed that the total value locked (TVL) of the decentralized lending protocol Aave reached a record high of $41.1 billion on August 24th. Based on Federal Reserve commercial bank deposit data as of June 30th, this size would rank 54th among US commercial banks, surpassing Prosperity Bank, which had $38.4 billion in deposits, and only $300 million away from surpassing Bank OZK. Including the $28.9 billion in outstanding loans on that day, Aave's total size reached $71.1 billion, placing it among the top 37 (top 1.7%) of US commercial banks. Founder Stani Kulechov stated that the protocol is not a bank, but rather an open network accessible to financial institutions, providing a source of revenue unconnected to the Federal Reserve.

As of August 24, Aave controls approximately 50% of the total TVL of the DeFi lending market, dominating the lending sector at $81.5 billion, nearly six times that of its largest competitor, Morpho ($7 billion).