Aave will acquire 7% of the total supply of WLFI tokens, currently valued at $2.79 billion

PANews reported on August 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, according to the WLFI proposal, Aave, as its lending ecosystem partner, will obtain 7% of the total supply of tokens. These tokens are now worth US$2.79 billion, while AAVE FDV is currently only US$5.9 billion.

