Aave’s V4 protocol upgrade is coming: Here’s what to expect

The update promises major changes to improve user experience and introduces a modular design, replacing Aave's monolithic architecture.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Aave is releasing its V4 update, a major protocol upgrade, sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025, introducing modular lending markets and new risk controls among new features.

The update introduces a “hub and spoke” modular design to Aave to allow for crypto borrowing and lending markets with more custom parameters, without trapping liquidity in different siloes, according to an update from Aave.

Liquidity hubs act as central pools for modular spokes; each of the spokes represents a different market with one of three risk profiles and features different borrowing and lending rates, replacing Aave’s current uniform rates. The team wrote:

