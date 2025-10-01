Abu Dhabi fines farms Dh100,000 for crypto mining misuse, warns repeat offenders face Dh200,000

ADAFSA cracks down with service cuts, electricity disconnections, and mining equipment confiscations

Crypto mining ban on farmland aims to protect food security, preserve resources, and ensure sustainability

Abu Dhabi’s Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) announced a new enforcement regime that fines farms Dh100,000 if cryptocurrency mining is detected on agricultural land, doubling that amount for repeat offenders.

Violators will also lose access to government support, face power cuts, and see mining equipment confiscated. The crackdown comes after inspections found multiple farms misused for energy-intensive crypto operations.

Ban confirmed: mining no longer tolerated on farmland

Violators now face a fine of Dh100,000, and repeat offenders will see penalties doubled. Additionally, non-compliant farms will lose access to all government support and services. Authorities will disconnect electricity, confiscate mining equipment, and suspend any related support programs for the farm owners or tenants involved.

This enforcement comes after 2024 warnings, when fines of Dh10,000 were introduced. The new 2025 penalty marks a significant 900% increase, signaling the government’s commitment to preserving agricultural integrity.

Penalties escalate: fines, disconnection, confiscation

ADAFSA stressed that both farm owners and tenants will be held accountable if cryptocurrency mining occurs on their land.

The authority emphasized that these measures protect agricultural sustainability and prevent potential biosecurity risks associated with unauthorized energy-intensive operations. Consequently, farmers are urged to adhere strictly to approved agricultural activities to avoid facing legal action.

Why the crackdown: food, sustainability, and resource pressure

Authorities highlight that agricultural land plays a critical role in ensuring the region’s food security. Farms must remain dedicated to cultivating crops and supporting livestock, rather than hosting energy-demanding crypto rigs.

Officials warn that misuse of farmland not only reduces productivity but also strains resources like electricity, which could otherwise support sustainable farming. Moreover, violating these regulations can have long-term legal and financial consequences for those involved.

Farm owners and agricultural workers are being reminded to prioritize their sector’s approved economic uses. ADAFSA encourages all participants in the plant and animal industries to refrain from unauthorized activities, reinforcing that the authority will take decisive measures to maintain compliance.