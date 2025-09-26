The post ADA or Solana Coin? Digitap’ 100X Forecast Spark FOMO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 15:00 The large market caps of the Solana coin and Cardano crypto spark demand for Digitap. This protocol’s sub-1% transfer fees position it as the best new crypto to buy now. Solana coin and Cardano crypto whales are buying, and it isn’t just any token but the world’s first omni-bank, Digitap ($TAP). The cross-border payments market, expected to surpass $250 trillion by 2027, is set to be reshaped by Digitap, which features instant global transfers with near-zero fees. Dubbed the next 100x DeFi gem, it is one of the best crypto coins to invest in now. Is the Solana Coin Ready for Its Next Jump or Not? The past few weeks have been underwhelming for the Solana coin, marked by a significant price decline. Amid rising selling pressure, SOL nosedived by 9% on its weekly chart to $213. To put it in perspective, just last week, the altcoin was trading above $250, but today, fear of a dip below $200 lingers. However, some experts believe the Solana coin has bottomed and is ready for its next leg up. According to Crypto Chiefs, the Solana coin is about to break into an uptrend formation, with $360 and $420 as potential targets. Moreover, considering the 20% increase in trading volume to $258 billion in the past 30 days, a rebound is on the table.   Looks premature for now, but if $SOL confirms this formation then bulls are easily going to target $360-$420 levels. pic.twitter.com/qZfS9hCmHi — Crypto Chiefs (@cryptochiefss) September 23, 2025   Is It Time for the Cardano Crypto to Break Out Above $1? The Cardano crypto hovers around the $0.80 support, with bears targeting a retest of its 30-day low of $0.78. Losing this key support could be the start of a cascading sell-off… The post ADA or Solana Coin? Digitap’ 100X Forecast Spark FOMO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 15:00 The large market caps of the Solana coin and Cardano crypto spark demand for Digitap. This protocol’s sub-1% transfer fees position it as the best new crypto to buy now. Solana coin and Cardano crypto whales are buying, and it isn’t just any token but the world’s first omni-bank, Digitap ($TAP). The cross-border payments market, expected to surpass $250 trillion by 2027, is set to be reshaped by Digitap, which features instant global transfers with near-zero fees. Dubbed the next 100x DeFi gem, it is one of the best crypto coins to invest in now. Is the Solana Coin Ready for Its Next Jump or Not? The past few weeks have been underwhelming for the Solana coin, marked by a significant price decline. Amid rising selling pressure, SOL nosedived by 9% on its weekly chart to $213. To put it in perspective, just last week, the altcoin was trading above $250, but today, fear of a dip below $200 lingers. However, some experts believe the Solana coin has bottomed and is ready for its next leg up. According to Crypto Chiefs, the Solana coin is about to break into an uptrend formation, with $360 and $420 as potential targets. Moreover, considering the 20% increase in trading volume to $258 billion in the past 30 days, a rebound is on the table.   Looks premature for now, but if $SOL confirms this formation then bulls are easily going to target $360-$420 levels. pic.twitter.com/qZfS9hCmHi — Crypto Chiefs (@cryptochiefss) September 23, 2025   Is It Time for the Cardano Crypto to Break Out Above $1? The Cardano crypto hovers around the $0.80 support, with bears targeting a retest of its 30-day low of $0.78. Losing this key support could be the start of a cascading sell-off…

ADA or Solana Coin? Digitap’ 100X Forecast Spark FOMO

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 20:26
Cardano
ADA$0.7747-2.13%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.012271+2.53%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001331+4.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016431+2.92%
1
1$0.009301-19.30%
Crypto News
  • 26 September 2025
  • |
  • 15:00

The large market caps of the Solana coin and Cardano crypto spark demand for Digitap. This protocol’s sub-1% transfer fees position it as the best new crypto to buy now.

Solana coin and Cardano crypto whales are buying, and it isn’t just any token but the world’s first omni-bank, Digitap ($TAP). The cross-border payments market, expected to surpass $250 trillion by 2027, is set to be reshaped by Digitap, which features instant global transfers with near-zero fees. Dubbed the next 100x DeFi gem, it is one of the best crypto coins to invest in now.

Is the Solana Coin Ready for Its Next Jump or Not?

The past few weeks have been underwhelming for the Solana coin, marked by a significant price decline. Amid rising selling pressure, SOL nosedived by 9% on its weekly chart to $213.

To put it in perspective, just last week, the altcoin was trading above $250, but today, fear of a dip below $200 lingers. However, some experts believe the Solana coin has bottomed and is ready for its next leg up.

According to Crypto Chiefs, the Solana coin is about to break into an uptrend formation, with $360 and $420 as potential targets. Moreover, considering the 20% increase in trading volume to $258 billion in the past 30 days, a rebound is on the table.

 

 

Is It Time for the Cardano Crypto to Break Out Above $1?

The Cardano crypto hovers around the $0.80 support, with bears targeting a retest of its 30-day low of $0.78. Losing this key support could be the start of a cascading sell-off toward lower price levels, presenting a bearish outlook.

Over the past seven days, the Cardano crypto slipped by 8%. Further dampening investor confidence is the 11% pullback on the 30-day chart, according to CoinMarketCap, with many traders taking a cautious approach. However, an overall market rally, expected to happen any moment from now, could push the Layer-1 coin above the $1 mark.

Crypto analyst MISTERexc7’s Cardano price prediction targets $1 if a clean breakout above $0.95 plays out. While current market conditions might be bearish, a broader market rally could propel the Cardano crypto upward. However, whales seeking substantial returns are betting on newer altcoins with higher upside, like $TAP.

Digitap ($TAP): The World’s First Omni-Bank? Why $0.0125 Might Be a Steal

Digitap ($TAP), a novel player at the intersection between traditional finance and decentralized finance, is on the radars of SOL and ADA whales. Its unique offering revolves around a single app and one balance for all assets (the first omni-bank) and instant, near-zero transfer fees.

With the application live and ready for download, it is poised to revolutionize the cross-border payments market, positioning it as the best new crypto to buy now. At $0.0125 in the first presale round and 100x forecasts flying around, $TAP could be this year’s top gainer, driving significant interest.

With the presale recently going live, almost 30% of the tokens allocated for the first stage have been sold, quickly crossing $180,000 in early funding. Ahead of the scheduled price increase to $0.0159 by the second round, FOMO has been growing, with investors in a frenzy to buy at its lowest price.

For Info about $TAP, visit Digitap.app Presale or Join the Community

Why Small-Scale Investors Should Buy $TAP Ahead of SOL and AD

Compared to the Solana coin and Cardano crypto, with $116 billion and $29 billion market caps, respectively, Digitap is an emerging altcoin with a smaller market size and greater upside potential.

In addition, it solves universal money problems with its instant, near-zero transfer fees. Dubbed the next 100x DeFi gem, it might be the best new crypto to invest in 2025.

Digitap is Live NOW. Learn more about their project here:

Presale: https://presale.digitap.app 

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/sol-and-ada-whales-fomo-this-cross-border-payment-protocol-with-blockchain-speed-can-it-pull-a-100x/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

-243,735,301,882 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Critically Important: Details

-243,735,301,882 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Critically Important: Details

Shiba Inu painted important picture that suggests potential rally recovery potential
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000514-7.88%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001175-0.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:34
Share
Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions

Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions

Cloudflare just rewrote a chapter in the crypto playbook. On September 25, the company revealed Cloudflare Net Dollar, a U.S. dollar–backed stablecoin designed to fuel the “agentic web”, where AI agents transact on behalf of users. Matthew Prince, Cloudflare’s cofounder and CEO, framed it plainly: “The Internet’s next business model will be powered by pay-per-use, fractional payments, and microtransactions… By using our global network, we are going to help modernize the financial rails needed to move money at the speed of the Internet.” This is not a casual side step into crypto; it’s a pivot to reimagine how value flows in a web increasingly governed by autonomous systems. Why NET Dollar Matters for the Agentic Web The internet has long depended on ads, subscriptions, and bank transfers. But these often fail when machines, not humans, do the spending. Cloudflare Net Dollar is built to change that. It aims to support: Instant, global paymentsAI agents must operate across currencies, borders, and time zones. NET Dollar promises fast, secure transactions that work everywhere. Programmable microtransactionsAgents could buy the cheapest flight ticket the moment it drops, or auto-pay a supplier upon delivery. NET Dollar is engineered for that kind of trigger-based flow. Creator-friendly economicsThe stablecoin opens new models: creators earning small, precise payments, developers monetizing APIs, and AI firms compensating content sources directly. Standards and interoperabilityCloudflare is backing open architectures like the Agent Payments Protocol and x402, so agents and services can transact beyond silos. Market and Competitive Context The stablecoin world isn’t virgin territory. Giants like Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC) dominate, with a combined value in the hundreds of billions. Regulatory frameworks are tightening—2025 saw the passing of stablecoin legislation in the U.S., which demands full backing and transparency. Still, Cloudflare’s edge lies in infrastructure. It already powers huge swaths of the web with performance, security, and global reach. Embedding Cloudflare Net Dollar into that backbone could heighten adoption. As one blockchain commentator wrote: “They need to deal with a coming tidal wave of agentic bot traffic… one way is erect a toll booth that forces agents to identify, whitelist, and/or pay for access.” Notably, the details remain opaque: exact launch timing, partner banks, and blockchain architecture are all “coming soon.” Signals to Watch: Crypto Indicators & Risks To evaluate Cloudflare Net Dollar, here are key metrics and warning signs: Backing and reserves: Stability depends on fully collateralized USD holdings and regular audits. On-chain activity: Volume, velocity, and contract interactions will hint at real use. Adoption by agents & developers: How quickly AI platforms integrate NET Dollar will show momentum. Regulatory compliance: Stablecoin rules vary by jurisdiction; failure to adapt spells trouble. Competition and differentiation: Will AI payments favor open standards over closed ecosystems? Liquidity and market spread: If spreads widen or slippage is high, adoption will suffer. Related Moves & Industry Reactions Just days ago, Google teamed with Coinbase and others to unveil an open AI payments protocol that supports stablecoin flows across platforms.  Meanwhile, banking voices warn that stablecoins could siphon trillions from traditional deposits. Still, crypto analysts see this as an opportunity: if AI agents become the biggest stablecoin users, Cloudflare is staking a claim to that future. In The Block’s coverage, the U.S. Senate is gearing up for a crypto tax hearing on October 1, spotlighting how Washington is thinking about digital assets. Conclusion Cloudflare Net Dollar is more than a crypto flurry; it’s a strategic bet on a new financial plumbing for an AI-powered internet. It bridges infrastructure and value, aiming to let machines spend as fluidly as humans. The vision is bold. Execution must be flawless. If Cloudflare nails the launch, backs it with transparency, and wins developer trust, NET Dollar could anchor the next wave of agentic commerce. But if the tendrils of regulation, adoption lag, or technical missteps choke momentum, it risks being another promising token that never quite finds traction. FAQs about Cloudflare Net Dollar Q1: What is the difference between Cloudflare Net Dollar and USDC/USDT?NET Dollar is purpose-built for AI agents and embedded into web infrastructure, while USDC/USDT are generalist stablecoins used across many DeFi and payment systems. Q2: Will every NET Dollar be backed 1:1 with U.S. dollars?Yes, Cloudflare says the stablecoin will be fully backed by U.S. dollar reserves, aligned with regulatory expectations. Q3: Which blockchain will NET Dollar use?Cloudflare hasn’t disclosed the chain yet. That decision may impact speed, costs, and interoperability. Q4: What is the agentic web?The “agentic web” refers to a future internet where autonomous AI agents perform tasks—booking, shopping, scheduling—on humans’ behalf, demanding payments and decision logic without human intervention. Glossary of Key Terms Stablecoin: A crypto token pegged to a stable asset (often the U.S. dollar) to minimize volatility. Agentic Web: The next generation internet where AI agents carry out transactions and tasks autonomously. Microtransaction: A very small financial transaction, often fractions of a dollar, enabled by high-speed rails. Programmable Payment: A payment tied to code or triggers, allowing actions (e.g. “pay when X occurs”) to execute automatically. x402/Agent Payments Protocol: Open standards for embedding payments into web and AI flows, enabling standardized machine-to-machine transactions. Velocity: How quickly money circulates (turnover) — a key measure of transaction activity. Read More: Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions">Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions
LayerNet
NET$0.00007245+2.83%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1155-0.17%
Union
U$0.010594-15.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:30
Share
Uber partner Momenta pursues fresh capital, targets over $5B valuation

Uber partner Momenta pursues fresh capital, targets over $5B valuation

Momenta is seeking to raise several hundred million dollars in new funding at a valuation exceeding $5 billion.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 19:15
Share

Trending News

More

-243,735,301,882 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Critically Important: Details

Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions

Uber partner Momenta pursues fresh capital, targets over $5B valuation

The Smartest Way to Get Your Coins to Work for You in 2025 Through CryptoMiningFirm

South Korea's BDACS launches KRW1, the first stablecoin backed by the Korean won, on Avalanche