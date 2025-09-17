AdEx Launches AURA API and $12K Hackathon for On-Chain AI Agents

A Web3 AI agent framework AURA transforms unprocessed blockchain data into customized portfolio strategies.

By launching the hackathon and API together, AdEx hopes to showcase practical applications while drawing in collaborations and skilled developers.

The AURA API, an open-source framework created to put autonomous AI agents on-chain, was launched by AdEx, a provider of Web3 infrastructure products with an emphasis on user experience. In parallel, AdEx is offering developers the opportunity to test the limits of AI-powered Web3 apps by starting a month-long global hackathon on September 22nd with a $12,000 prize pool.

A Web3 AI agent framework AURA transforms unprocessed blockchain data into customized portfolio strategies. AURA automatically identifies high-impact possibilities, such as airdrops, DeFi yield, NFT mints, and liquidation risks, by analyzing user behavior, assets, and market movements. It then directs users to take action without the need for human supervision or reminders.

From smarter wallets and AI-powered portfolio trackers to autonomous trading bots, real-time assistants, and whole new protocols, the AURA API provides developers with an open-source collection of building blocks that they can fork, expand, and utilize as a dependency to power a new generation of apps. The API enables developers to build solutions that may provide context-aware insights, reason about user activities, and even carry out plans on-chain by providing both straightforward integrations and opportunities for more complex innovation. Additionally, AURA’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) compatibility allows it to seamlessly integrate with ChatGPT and Claude, paving the way for Web3 AI-native interfaces.

AdEx is starting a month-long hackathon from September 22 to October 22, 2025, with $12,000 in prizes split among four projects, to demonstrate the potential:

1st place: $5,000

2nd & 3rd place: $3,000 each

4th place: $1,000

By launching the hackathon and API together, AdEx hopes to showcase practical applications while drawing in collaborations and skilled developers to expand the framework. Long-term ecosystem development is intended to be accelerated by developers integrating AURA into current platforms and adding additional SDK modules, governance techniques, and MCP connections. By doing this, AURA introduces real-time, tailored AI to the blockchain economy and pushes the boundaries of autonomous on-chain intelligence.

Anyone who wants to participate in the hackathon may sign up and begin building here.

AdEx was established in 2017 with the goal of using blockchain technology to revolutionize digital advertising. With the addition of cutting-edge solutions like AdEx AURA, a personal AI agent framework created to streamline and improve the Web3 experience, it has now developed into a vibrant ecosystem. Based on the user’s onchain activity and risk profile, AURA keeps an eye on the market, suggests possibilities that are specific to them, and even has the ability to act on their behalf. AURA manages the complexity so the user doesn’t have to, whether it’s finding the optimal lending protocols, optimizing DeFi yield, claiming airdrops, or minting NFTs.