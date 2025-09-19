After Being Dubbed SHIB 2.0, Layer Brett Becomes The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 04:30
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001339-1.18%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002603+4.41%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0177+2.37%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5586+4.09%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00594+1.53%

The search for the best crypto presale to buy is heating up, and many eyes are now on Layer Brett ($LBRETT). This new Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin has already raised about $3.7m in its presale, with tokens priced at just $0.0058

Early staking rewards are around 690% APY, making it one of the most talked-about launches of 2025. While older players like SHIB still dominate the market, a smaller project like Layer Brett could deliver bigger gains.

Why Layer Brett is built for the future

Layer Brett sets itself apart from traditional meme token projects by focusing on speed, utility, and scalability. It processes transactions off-chain through Ethereum Layer 2, cutting costs down to pennies while still settling securely on Layer 1. This avoids the congestion and high gas fees that slow down older chains.

The project’s community-first design also makes it appealing. Early buyers can stake immediately using ETH, USDT, or BNB and lock in those high yields. For many investors, that combination of crypto presale pricing and huge staking rewards makes it the best crypto presale to buy right now.

What is Layer Brett?

At its core, Layer Brett is a next-generation memecoin designed to blend viral culture with real blockchain performance. It features a transparent supply of 10 billion tokens, high staking rewards, and plans for gamified features, NFTs, and governance tools.

The team describes it as “meme-born, utility-built,” and that sums it up well. It’s not just a hype coin like many projects that came before; it’s designed to scale.

How does Layer Brett work?

$LBRETT uses Ethereum Layer 2 to handle transactions quickly and cheaply. That means users can buy, stake, and trade without worrying about $10–$20 fees during network congestion.

The process is simple: connect MetaMask or Trust Wallet, choose ETH, USDT, or BNB, and buy. Tokens can be staked right away for around 690% APY. This efficiency gives Layer Brett a real edge over older projects.

What is SHIB?

SHIB, better known as Shiba Inu, is one of the most famous meme coins in the world. Launched as a “DOGE killer,” it gained popularity for its branding and massive community. Over time, SHIB has grown into a larger ecosystem with Shibarium, DeFi tools, and even metaverse ambitions.

Despite its popularity, SHIB shows how big market caps can limit growth. While it remains a top coin by volume, it doesn’t have the same explosive upside potential that new crypto presales like $LBRETT can offer.

SHIB price prediction

SHIB hit an all-time high of $0.000090 in September 2021. In the last month, it has gained about 20%, while trading volume has jumped 40%. Still, analysts note that because SHIB already has such a large market cap, it’s harder for it to deliver 50x or 100x returns again. 

That’s why some traders are shifting focus to smaller projects they see as the best crypto presale to buy.

Layer Brett price outlook

With presale tokens at $0.0058, about $3.7m already raised, and staking rewards near 690% APY, Layer Brett looks well-positioned for growth. As a low-cap crypto gem, it offers far more upside than established tokens like SHIB. 

If demand builds during the 2025 bull run, analysts believe $LBRETT could rally sharply from its presale price.

Conclusion

While SHIB remains one of the most recognizable meme coins, its size makes future gains slower. For investors chasing fresh opportunities, Layer Brett brings together meme appeal and Ethereum Layer 2 utility in a way that few projects do. 

With staking rewards, low fees, and a presale price of just $0.0058, it’s no surprise many are calling it the best crypto presale to buy in 2025.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank explores tokenized payments with DeCurret and Partior, aiming to modernize secure cross-border financial transactions. Japan’s SBI Shinsei Bank is taking new steps in digital finance. In partnership with DeCurret DCP and Partior, Cross-border remittances, the bank is considering using tokenized deposits for cross-border remittances, as well as for multi-currency settlement. The goal […] The post SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24973+5.58%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0177+2.37%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000672-17.24%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 05:30
Share
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Right now, the crypto community is buzzing with excitement as Solana (SOL) keeps gaining steam. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a Layer 2 meme coin, is also on the rise in the market due to speculation about 100x returns. It’s clear that investors are watching a wide range of opportunities, given Solana’s impressive price hike over the
Solana
SOL$247.01+0.67%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010125+1.04%
Boom
BOOM$0.009115-3.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:30
Share
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.11391-37.10%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001936+0.25%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share

Trending News

More

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Coinbase taps DeFi to offer up to 10.8% yield on USDC holdings