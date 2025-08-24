After eight months of inactivity, a whale deposited 1.56 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open a long position in WLFI.

By: PANews
2025/08/24 18:41
PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 1.56 million USDC into Hyperliquid after 8 months of silence and opened a WLFI long order with 1x leverage.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
A solo Bitcoin miner has defied extraordinary odds, successfully mining an entire block and earning just under $350,000 in Bitcoin rewards. Key Takeaways: A solo miner beat 1-in-2,800 daily odds to mine a Bitcoin block and earned nearly $350,000. The miner’s modest 2.3 PH/s setup shows small operators can still strike it big despite low odds. Industrial miners scaled back output in June, highlighting contrasting fortunes with solo successes. The miner, working through the CKpool solo mining pool, used a rig producing 2.3 petahashes per second (PH/s) to solve block 903883, according to mining data from Mempool Space . Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo pointed out the rarity of the event , calling it a remarkable feat. Solo Miner Faces 1-in-2,800 Daily Odds to Solve a Bitcoin Block The CKpool administrator explained that a miner operating at 2.3 PH/s has only about a 1 in 2,800 chance of solving a block on any given day, or roughly one success every eight years on average. At current network difficulty, that’s just a 0.004% chance per day. The solo miner’s block yield included a reward of 3.173 BTC, valued at approximately $349,028 at the time. While the miner’s exact hardware setup remains unclear, experts believe it likely involved several older-generation ASIC rigs combined to reach the modest hashrate of 2.3 PH/s. By contrast, smaller hobbyist machines like Bitaxe or USB-based NerdMiner units produce only terahashes or kilohashes per second, making their chances of hitting a full block effectively negligible. BREAKING: A SOLO MINER JUST MINED AN ENTIRE #BITCOIN BLOCK WORTH OVER $350,000 THEY BEAT INCREDIBLE ODDS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cp5xV7ZlKR — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) July 3, 2025 For solo miners aiming to mine a block every month, an estimated 166,000 terahashes per second, equivalent to about 500 Antminer S21 Hydro machines, would be required, a setup costing millions of dollars. Yet the latest lucky miner’s success proves that, in solo mining, probability can sometimes favor even modest operators. The win follows similar solo miner victories earlier this year. In February, a solo miner hit block 883,181 for over $300,000 in rewards, and another solo miner mined block 899,826 in early June, earning roughly $330,000. Meanwhile, major industrial Bitcoin mining firms such as Riot Platforms, Cipher Mining, and MARA Holdings reported lower output in June. The companies scaled back operations in Texas to sidestep peak demand charges during the state’s expensive summer electricity periods. Chinese Roots Still Dominate Global Bitcoin Mining As reported, over half of the world’s Bitcoin mining operations still trace their origins to China , with 55% to 65% of mining linked to Chinese capital, hardware, or expertise, according to Uminers CEO Batyr Hydyrov. Despite China’s 2021 mining ban, key Chinese players have maintained influence by relocating operations overseas. Major Chinese manufacturers Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, responsible for 99% of Bitcoin mining hardware, have shifted production to the U.S. to avoid tariffs, helping boost America’s share of Bitcoin’s total hashrate from 4% in 2019 to 38% today. Hydyrov added that former Chinese miners have often increased capacity after moving abroad, with some expanding by up to 150%, and noted that limited mining still persists within China’s remote regions where enforcement is lax.
CryptoNews2025/07/04 15:03
PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the past 48 hours to open 20x leveraged BTC and 10x leveraged BNB long positions.
PANews2025/08/24 18:55
The post Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hong Kong aligns with Basel crypto standards, impacting Bitcoin and stablecoins. Regulations start January 1, 2026. Affects banks’ crypto asset holding policies. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority confirmed the full implementation of crypto regulations aligned with Basel standards from January 1, 2026, impacting cryptocurrency handling by banks. This shift may influence Hong Kong banks’ strategies in managing stablecoins and other digital assets, raising attention across the banking and crypto sectors. Hong Kong’s Basel Alignment Set for January 2026 The HKMA has confirmed the adoption of Basel Committee crypto standards, covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and real-world assets (RWA) as of 2026. Approved by relevant authorities, these standards establish how banks must manage, report, and evaluate crypto assets. The rules encompass risk management protocols for both on-balance-sheet holdings and third-party custodial services. This initiative addresses critical risk management factors linked to how banks manage and report these assets. It aims to enhance transparency while maintaining separation between bank and client assets. Industry insiders comment on potential shifts in market sentiment, particularly in the acceptance of stablecoins and RWA tokens by financial entities. Although official public reactions are sparse, relevant stakeholders are closely monitoring impacts. Our goal is to establish a robust regulatory environment for cryptocurrency that aligns with global standards, ensuring stability and innovation in Hong Kong’s financial sector. — Eddie Yue, Chief Executive, HKMA Managing Crypto Risks and Market Sentiment Shifts Did you know? Basel standards, once implemented in Switzerland, led banks to minimize direct crypto assets on balance sheets but boosted service infrastructure—a trend experts anticipate in Hong Kong. As of August 24, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $114,624.35, with a market cap of approximately $2.28 trillion, dominating 57.63% of the crypto market. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $53.31 billion, facing a 35.62% decrease. BTC’s price has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 19:39
