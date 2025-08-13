AI project Sapien will conduct a TGE on August 20, with 5% airdropped to early contributors

PANews reported on August 13th that the Sapien Foundation will hold its SAPIEN Token Generation Event (TGE) on August 20th, issuing and distributing its initial tokens. Built on Coinbase's Layer-2 blockchain, Base, the token will support a decentralized data mining platform, providing high-quality data for AI. The event will utilize a fair distribution model, initially unlocking 25% of the total token supply and airdropping 5% to early contributors. CookieDAO community members will receive 0.5%.

It is reported that AI data collection startup Sapien announced last year that it had completed a US$10.5 million seed round of financing , led by venture capital firm Variant, with participation from Primitive Ventures, Animoca, Yield Game Guild and HF0. Angel investors such as YGG founder Gabby Dizon and SoftBank Vision Fund alumnus Kevin Jiang also participated in this round of financing.

Earlier on July 18, the AI project Sapien established a foundation and revealed the name of its native token, $SAPIEN.