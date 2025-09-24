AI, robotics and DeFi meet at RWAiFi Summit Seoul 2025

Seoul, Korea — September 23, 2025: The RWAiFi Summit arrives in Seoul during Korea Blockchain Week, convening leading voices in robotics, AI, DeFi, and real-world assets (RWA) to chart the next era of the AI economy.

Hosted by GAIB (@gaib_ai) with co-hosts Plume Network, OpenMind AGI, and Kite AI, the summit will feature panels on:

Scaling robotics into profitable deployment

AI x crypto as a new financial primitive

How RWA can fuel DeFi’s next growth cycle

The speaker lineup includes 25+ leaders across AI, robotics, and DeFi, including Kony Kwong, CEO and co-founder at GAIB; Chris Yin, CEO and co-founder at Plume Network; Ryan De Souza, APAC Partnerships Lead at Arbitrum; and Mark Rydon, COO and co-founder at Aethir.

“The AI economy is entering a new cycle where compute, robotics, and finance are converging,” said Kony Kwong, CEO and co-founder of GAIB. “RWAiFi Summit Seoul will show how these forces can work together to unlock real-world growth – from funding AI infrastructure to making robotics deployment profitable, to creating the financial rails that support it all.”

Event Details:

The summit is supported by an ecosystem of partners, including World Liberty Financial, Arbitrum, Story Protocol, Pendle, Injective, Aethir, Particle Network, and more, with backing from leading venture firms, media outlets, and community partners.

RWAiFi Summit Seoul 2025 will spotlight how the convergence of AI, robotics, and DeFi is shaping the next wave of economic growth.

For more information, follow GAIB on X (@gaib_ai).