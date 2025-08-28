AirNet Technology, a publicly listed company, completed a $180 million registered direct offering, with all proceeds paid in digital assets.

By: PANews
2025/08/28 20:22
PANews reported on August 28th that AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) announced the completion of its previously announced registered direct offering to certain investors. The company raised approximately $180 million in gross proceeds through the sale and purchase of 80,826,225 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants. Before deducting offering expenses, all proceeds were paid in digital assets, including approximately 819.07 Bitcoin and 19,928.91 Ethereum. This financing solidifies AirNet's strategic transformation into a dedicated participant in the digital asset ecosystem, with the company hiring a team of experienced cryptocurrency experts to advise on a complex, multifaceted strategy designed to maximize shareholder value.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, XRP Ledger will adopt decentralized governance through the upcoming XAO DAO. XAO DAO is its first community-led organization that aims to
PANews2025/06/19 19:43
An early Ethereum investor sold 4,000 ETH in the past hour

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain, although many companies are buying Bitcoin, early Ethereum IC0 participants are selling a large amount of ETH. Among them, the address
PANews2025/06/25 21:24
