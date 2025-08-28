AirNet Technology, a publicly listed company, completed a $180 million registered direct offering, with all proceeds paid in digital assets.

PANews reported on August 28th that AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) announced the completion of its previously announced registered direct offering to certain investors. The company raised approximately $180 million in gross proceeds through the sale and purchase of 80,826,225 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants. Before deducting offering expenses, all proceeds were paid in digital assets, including approximately 819.07 Bitcoin and 19,928.91 Ethereum. This financing solidifies AirNet's strategic transformation into a dedicated participant in the digital asset ecosystem, with the company hiring a team of experienced cryptocurrency experts to advise on a complex, multifaceted strategy designed to maximize shareholder value.

