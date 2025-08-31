Alchemy Pay (ACH): A Fiat-Crypto Payment Gateway

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a cryptocurrency project that focuses on enabling cryptocurrency payments in the real world.



Alchemy Pay operates as a global cryptocurrency payment gateway, or as it is often called “a fiat-crypto payment gateway”. It provides the technology and infrastructure that allow businesses and merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments, both online and offline. Moreover, it enables users to make payments in their preferred cryptocurrency, which can then be converted into the local currency of the merchant.



Alchemy Pay key task is to increase merchant adoption of cryptocurrency payments by providing them with a seamless and user-friendly experience. This includes offering plugins and integrations for various e-commerce platforms and point-of-sale systems.



ACH is the native cryptocurrency token of the Alchemy Pay network. It is used for various purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction processing, staking, and rewarding network participants. Stakers can earn rewards for their participation.









Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.