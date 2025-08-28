Alchemy Pay and MTT Sports Bridge Fiat and Crypto for Gamers Worldwide

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 07:00
Metti Token
MTT$62.59+63.93%
gamefi main

Alchemy Pay, a leading fiat-to-crypto payment platform, has collaborated with MTT Sports, a Web3 gaming entity. The partnership endeavors to integrate fiat on-ramps into MTT Sports, improving accessibility for worldwide consumers. As Alchemy Pay’s official press release discloses, the collaboration reflects the platform’s strategic efforts to become a notable crypto infrastructure firm in Asia. In addition to this, the development underscores a noteworthy move in connecting Web3 entities with the cutting-edge Web3 ecosystem.

Alchemy Pay and MTT Sports Boost Web3 Gaming by Incorporating Fiat-Crypto Payments

The integration between Alchemy Pay and MTT Sports takes into account the inclusion of fiat-crypto payments in the Web3 gaming sector. In this respect, the integration permits MTT Sports clients to directly buy $MTT, the native token of the platform, via Alchemy Pay’s gateway for fiat payments. This strengthens players in up to 173 jurisdictions to top up gaming wallets rapidly, carry out in-game buyouts, and join tournaments with convenience.

In addition to this, by backing Visa, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Mastercard, local bank transactions, and mobile wallets, Alchemy Pay massively decreases the entry barrier for crypto newcomers and gamers. Boyaa Interactive International Ltd. (Stock Code: 0434), the Hong Kong-listed platform backing MTT Sports, has gained considerable attention in the world of digital gaming. It has also notably contributed to the expansion of MTT Sports into the Web3 sector.

Boyaa Strengthens MTT ESports Investment to $10M, Fueling Web3 Growth

Beyond this, Boyaa invested up to 100 $BTC into MTT ESports, the firm behind the Cosmos-based MTT Network. Later on, it added up to $4.18M in $USDT for nearly 10% stake in overall $MTT tokens. This raises the cumulative equity of Boyaa in MTT ESports to nearly 25%, with total investments reaching $10M. Keeping this in view, this development signifies a wider trend of conventional listed firms embracing crypto assets and blockchain technology to maintain their status in the digital economy.

For developers, the collaboration offers more than enhanced accessibility. It provides a user-friendly and compliant infrastructure to enable a convenient way to get and retain worldwide players. Additionally, the integration of the solutions delivered by Alchemy Pay lets developers be dedicated to developing engaging gaming without any payment complexity. Overall, the development bolsters mass adoption and leads toward sustainable Web3 gaming innovation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1275-1.00%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003122-5.59%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007698-1.91%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Share
The old public chain Kadena launched a $50 million incentive plan, betting on whether RWA is the solution or a repeat of the same mistakes

The old public chain Kadena launched a $50 million incentive plan, betting on whether RWA is the solution or a repeat of the same mistakes

Recently, Kadena, a well-established public chain founded in 2016, announced the launch of an incentive plan of up to US$50 million. This move seems to be intended to return to the spotlight of the cryptocurrency market through the current popular RWA track.
Movement
MOVE$0.1231+0.98%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002974+0.81%
Allo
RWA$0.005535-2.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 14:46
Share
SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing

SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing

Despite all the talk about cryptocurrency changing how we pay for things, most businesses still won’t touch digital money with a ten-foot pole. The reason is pretty obvious: crypto prices are all over the place. Bitcoin might be sitting at $60,000 in the morning, then drop to $55,000 by lunchtime. No shop owner wants to.. The post SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Threshold
T$0.01625+0.30%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0937+5.28%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/20 17:53
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The old public chain Kadena launched a $50 million incentive plan, betting on whether RWA is the solution or a repeat of the same mistakes

SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing

YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

How did Flipr become a dark horse in the social prediction market after a 100-fold increase in two months?