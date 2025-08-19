ALL4 Mining Launches New High-Yield Contracts, Offering BTC and XRP Investors a Way to Earn $11K Daily

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:49
Leading cloud mining platform ALL4 Mining has launched its latest series of high-yield cloud mining contracts, offering investors new opportunities to earn substantial daily returns by mining Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a global investor network, ALL4 Mining continues to redefine passive income in the cryptocurrency industry.

Revolutionizing Cloud Mining with Industry-Leading Returns

ALL4 Mining’s cloud mining ecosystem has attracted over 9 million investors worldwide, contributing nearly $50 billion in cumulative investment capital. This capital enables ALL4 Mining to deploy extensive Bitcoin computing power, contributing approximately 5.5% of the global hash rate. At the current Bitcoin output of 6.5 bitcoins every 10 minutes, ALL4 Mining can earn 0.2275 bitcoins every 10 minutes. At a price of $120,000 per bitcoin, this equates to approximately $27,320 in cash, or approximately $3,934,080 in 24 hours. For ALL4 Mining, this represents a significant daily return and a guaranteed reward for participation.

New Mining Contracts Offer Higher Profit Potential

To meet growing demand, ALL4 Mining has launched new cloud mining contracts designed to maximize investor returns. These new contract options offer flexible investment amounts and terms, ensuring both novice and experienced investors can profit from the booming cryptocurrency market. Notable products include:

  • BTC [Classic Hash Contract]: Investment: $3,000, Contract Term: 16 days, Daily Return: $42.60, Return at Expiration: $3,000 initial investment + $681.60 in profit
  • DOGE [Classic Hash Contract]: Investment: $5,000, Contract Term: 26 days, Daily Return: $76.50, Return at Expiration: $5,000 initial investment + $1,989 in profit
  • BTC [Advanced Compute Contract]: Investment: $100,000, Contract Term: 43 days, Daily Return: $2,110, Return at Expiration: $100,000 initial investment + $90,730 in profit
  • BTC [Supercomputing Contract]: Investment: $450,000, Contract Term: 31 days, Daily Return: $16,200, Return at Expiration: $450,000 initial investment + $502,200 in profit

(Click here for more details on high-yield contracts)

Investment Example:

Invest $100,000 to purchase $100,000 worth of BTC [Advanced Computing Contract] with a 43-day contract period and a 2.11% daily interest rate.

Your daily passive income after purchase = $100,000 * 2.11% = $2,110.

After 43 days, your principal and profit = $100,000 + $2,110 * 43 = $100,000 + $90,730 = $190,730

Profits are automatically credited to the investor’s account daily, and when they reach $100, there is the option to withdraw the funds or reinvest them in additional contracts for compounding gains.

To further incentivize participation, ALL4 Mining offers investors additional benefits:

$15 Signup Bonus – New users receive a $15 welcome bonus and earn $0.60 in free daily income.

Referral Commission – Users can earn a lifetime commission of 3%-4.5% on the investments of their referrals and their extended network.

Join ALL4 Mining and start earning passive income today.

With its track record of stable and high returns, ALL4 Mining has long been a top choice for cryptocurrency investors seeking a secure and high-yield mining solution. To explore available mining contracts and start earning passive income, visit https://all4mining.com/ or download the mobile app now.

Download the Google App

Official email: [email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/all4-mining-launches-new-high-yield-contracts-offering-btc-and-xrp-investors-a-way-to-earn-11k-daily/

Source: https://finbold.com/all4-mining-launches-new-high-yield-contracts-offering-btc-and-xrp-investors-a-way-to-earn-11k-daily/
