The post AlphaTON Adds $30M in Toncoin to Balance Sheet Amid Price Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Another publicly listed company is moving into the digital asset treasury market, targeting exposure to The Open Network native coin, even as the token’s price continues to slump. In a Thursday announcement, AlphaTON, formerly Portage Biotech, said it purchased $30 million worth of Toncoin (TON) tokens as part of its crypto accumulation strategy. The token is down roughly 13% over the past month. With the purchase, AlphaTON became the second Toncoin-focused digital asset treasury (DAT), joining TON Strategy Co., which rebranded from Verb Technology Company in August. In a press release, the company said it plans to build its treasury to $100 million in TON by the end of 2025. AlphaTON shares were down about 9.6% over 24 hours at the time of writing, according to Yahoo Finance. Behind the company’s move is Brittany Kaiser, a former board member of Bitcoin mining company Gryphon Digital. According to a September filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company has been “researching and developing immune oncology treatments” since 2019. The TON crypto treasury will be one of its “primary lines of business.” AlphaTON 24-hour stock price. Source: Yahoo Finance The number of public companies pivoting to become DATs has picked up in 2025. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, started the trend in 2020 when the company made its first Bitcoin (BTC) purchase. TON Strategy, the first TON treasury company to launch, began accumulating in August with a purchase of $713 million, and now holds around 217.5 million tokens. Its stock performance has also struggled, falling over 65% in the past month. TON Strategy Company stock price over the past month. Source: Yahoo Finance Both companies follow a similar playbook of accumulating and staking TON, though AlphaTON emphasizes ecosystem investment, while TON Strategy highlights a no-leverage, long-term holding model. Cointelegraph… The post AlphaTON Adds $30M in Toncoin to Balance Sheet Amid Price Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Another publicly listed company is moving into the digital asset treasury market, targeting exposure to The Open Network native coin, even as the token’s price continues to slump. In a Thursday announcement, AlphaTON, formerly Portage Biotech, said it purchased $30 million worth of Toncoin (TON) tokens as part of its crypto accumulation strategy. The token is down roughly 13% over the past month. With the purchase, AlphaTON became the second Toncoin-focused digital asset treasury (DAT), joining TON Strategy Co., which rebranded from Verb Technology Company in August. In a press release, the company said it plans to build its treasury to $100 million in TON by the end of 2025. AlphaTON shares were down about 9.6% over 24 hours at the time of writing, according to Yahoo Finance. Behind the company’s move is Brittany Kaiser, a former board member of Bitcoin mining company Gryphon Digital. According to a September filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company has been “researching and developing immune oncology treatments” since 2019. The TON crypto treasury will be one of its “primary lines of business.” AlphaTON 24-hour stock price. Source: Yahoo Finance The number of public companies pivoting to become DATs has picked up in 2025. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, started the trend in 2020 when the company made its first Bitcoin (BTC) purchase. TON Strategy, the first TON treasury company to launch, began accumulating in August with a purchase of $713 million, and now holds around 217.5 million tokens. Its stock performance has also struggled, falling over 65% in the past month. TON Strategy Company stock price over the past month. Source: Yahoo Finance Both companies follow a similar playbook of accumulating and staking TON, though AlphaTON emphasizes ecosystem investment, while TON Strategy highlights a no-leverage, long-term holding model. Cointelegraph…

AlphaTON Adds $30M in Toncoin to Balance Sheet Amid Price Decline

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 14:56
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010399-37.39%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.56039-2.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01162+1.48%
TONCOIN
TON$2.725+2.36%
Particl
PART$0.2124+7.43%

Another publicly listed company is moving into the digital asset treasury market, targeting exposure to The Open Network native coin, even as the token’s price continues to slump.

In a Thursday announcement, AlphaTON, formerly Portage Biotech, said it purchased $30 million worth of Toncoin (TON) tokens as part of its crypto accumulation strategy. The token is down roughly 13% over the past month.

With the purchase, AlphaTON became the second Toncoin-focused digital asset treasury (DAT), joining TON Strategy Co., which rebranded from Verb Technology Company in August.

In a press release, the company said it plans to build its treasury to $100 million in TON by the end of 2025. AlphaTON shares were down about 9.6% over 24 hours at the time of writing, according to Yahoo Finance.

Behind the company’s move is Brittany Kaiser, a former board member of Bitcoin mining company Gryphon Digital. According to a September filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company has been “researching and developing immune oncology treatments” since 2019.

The TON crypto treasury will be one of its “primary lines of business.”

AlphaTON 24-hour stock price. Source: Yahoo Finance

The number of public companies pivoting to become DATs has picked up in 2025. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, started the trend in 2020 when the company made its first Bitcoin (BTC) purchase.

TON Strategy, the first TON treasury company to launch, began accumulating in August with a purchase of $713 million, and now holds around 217.5 million tokens. Its stock performance has also struggled, falling over 65% in the past month.

TON Strategy Company stock price over the past month. Source: Yahoo Finance

Both companies follow a similar playbook of accumulating and staking TON, though AlphaTON emphasizes ecosystem investment, while TON Strategy highlights a no-leverage, long-term holding model.

Cointelegraph reached out to the TON Strategy Company for comment, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

Related: Telegram’s TON exclusivity ‘not a limitation but a necessity’

TON struggles to regain momentum despite backing

The Open Network is a decentralized blockchain developed by Telegram in 2018 and now run independently by the TON Foundation, which supports ecosystem growth but does not control the network’s open-source technology.

On Jan. 21, Telegram announced it would drop support for all other blockchains and make The Open Network the exclusive infrastructure for its Mini App ecosystem in partnership with the TON Foundation.

However, even with growing network activity and more than $400 million in investments from several venture capital companies in March, the price of TON has not managed to rebound.

The altcoin was trading at $2.75 at time of writing, down about 50% year-to-date, and has retraced over 25% in the past six months, according to TradingView data.

TON price in USD over the past year. Source: TradingView

In 2025, DATs have expanded beyond Bitcoin and Ether (ETH), with altcoins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and several other cryptocurrencies emerging as the reserve assets of publicly traded companies.

In recent weeks, however, Standard Chartered warned that the market net asset values (mNAVs) of many digital asset treasuries have plunged, leaving smaller companies increasingly vulnerable.

Magazine: Danger signs for Bitcoin as retail abandons it to institutions — Sky Wee

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/alphaton-adds-30m-toncoin-balance-sheet-price-decline?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Solana open interest rockets 6% on CME
Solana
SOL$201.19+3.49%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01603-9.99%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.56236-2.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Share
Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto execs, led by Michael Saylor, push for the U.S. to acquire 1 million BTC, establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.   Crypto executives, led by Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, have gathered in Washington to advocate for a new piece of legislation. This bill, known as the BITCOIN Act, proposes the establishment of a U.S. Strategic […] The post Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.01022-5.16%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,297.45-0.20%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02831+0.56%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 05:00
Share
ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

The post ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ChainCatcher hosts event, affects blockchain market dynamics. Ethereum ETF sees nearly $900M outflow. Solana and BNB relations show blockchain market shifts. ChainCatcher will host “Crypto 2025: Breaking the Deadlock and New Birth” in April with Solana advisors participating, highlighting a significant convergence of blockchain influencers and technology leaders. This event underscores strategic shifts in blockchain, reflecting Solana’s influence amidst Ethereum ETF outflow of $897.6 million, suggesting realignment in institutional crypto investments. ChainCatcher Event Shakes Up Blockchain Dynamics ChainCatcher and RootData announced their co-hosted event “Crypto 2025” set for April 2025. A leading Solana advisor will be among the speakers. Significant participation includes technologists, investors, and regulators, as confirmed by ChainCatcher news channels. The announcement coincides with notable outflows in the Ethereum ETF market, totaling nearly $900 million. This highlights institutional sentiment shifts affecting Ethereum and derivative financial products over the past week. The Ether.fi Foundation reported protocol buybacks, purchasing 127,000 ETHFI from revenue, offering insights into corporate robust steps in a volatile market. “We are excited to bring together leading experts and stakeholders in the blockchain space to discuss the future of the industry.” — ChainCatcher Leadership Statement. From institutional market players to independent investors, the response indicates heightened attentiveness to the evolving landscape. A lack of prime-level comments via official regulatory or C-suite channels emphasizes the private nature of these shifts. Ethereum ETF Outflows and Market Volatility Insights Did you know? Solana’s significant decline in on-chain activity during Autumn 2025 marked a major turning point, reflecting crypto market volatility and competitive shifts with Ethereum and BNB Chain. Ethereum (ETH) stands at $4,011.87, holding a market cap of $484.25 billion. Over 24 hours, ETH grew by 2.25%, but its seven-day and 30-day performance declined by 10.46% and 12.50%, respectively. The volume decreased by 38.52% to $37.84 billion. Data…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010421-37.26%
Binance Coin
BNB$968.85+2.61%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.5624+5.63%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:09
Share

Trending News

More

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

Accenture tell staff to learn AI or exit the company

ETH Might Crash to $3,500 and Here’s Why